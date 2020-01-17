Check Out More Effective Chemical Peel Alternatives

One cannot deny that chemical peels are an amazing beauty treatment. Doris Day, a dermatology expert from NYU Langone Medical Center even says that these peels can solve issues like breakouts and melasma more efficiently than various technological devices. However, despite the fact that some types of these products can be used for any skin type, they are unsuitable for many people. For example, having extremely sensitive skin or deeper than hairline wrinkles makes chemical peels useless if not downright dangerous.

Therefore, you should look up alternatives to this beauty treatment available today. The majority of them have a much more “potent” effect. Therefore, you won’t have to use them too often, but you should be able to get better results after one of the following skin resurfacing and regenerating treatments.

Microdermabrasion

Microdermabrasion is another type of treatment that should benefit any skin type. However, it’s not so gentle as to be used by those who are extremely sensitive or scar easily. But the treatment is much “lighter” than regular dermabrasion and produces fantastic effects due to efficiently removing a layer of dead skin cells and improving circulation.

However, Dendy Engelman, MD, working with Medical Dermatology Cosmetic Surgery Centers, highlights that this treatment must not be combined with using retinol products. You shouldn’t apply any for two weeks before and two weeks after the treatment. Also, your skin will become more sensitive after the procedure, so be prepared and don’t go anywhere without sunscreen.

HydraFacial

Dr. Flor A Mayoral, one of the experienced dermatologists who work with HydraFacial in Miami, says that one of the main benefits of this treatment is that it’s safe for everyone. Even if your skin is very sensitive, you can use this type of skin resurfacing to great results.

This treatment combines a very safe and gentle, but effective, type of peel and application of hydrating solutions. The result is soft skin, reduced wrinkles, and significant improvements in managing acne. The special “perk” of HydraFacial comes from the fact that all products in the treatment contain very little oils. Therefore, your skin ends up looking fresh and plump due to ample hydration.

Laser Resurfacing

Laser resurfacing is a versatile type of skin treatment that can help rejuvenate your skin in fantastic ways. But it’s more “traumatizing” for your skin than chemical peels might be. Therefore, you should be very careful when using it.

This beauty treatment can affect the tightness and texture of the skin, producing visible improvements right away. Lasers are versatile, explain professionals from the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery. Therefore, they can be adjusted to one’s personal needs, which means you can target specific blemishes better.

But due to how “potent” the treatment is, you should plan it for autumn because it will increase your skin’s sensitivity to sunlight.

Due to the high risk of burns when working with lasers, some people should avoid them by default. This is the case if your skin is very sensitive. People with darker skin should consult a dermatologist before trying any laser treatments as not all devices are safe to use for them.

Note that some types of laser treatments will require recovery time and rather specific instructions on what you can and cannot do to your skin for the next week at least. You should only agree on these types of treatments if they are performed from an expert with special training in the exact type of laser used. It’s always best to be doubly-careful when choosing a dermatologist or cosmetic surgeon to provide you with skin resurfacing laser treatments.

To Sum It Up

Chemical peels are amazing, but they are woefully limited and don’t act fast enough for many people. Alternatives like microdermabrasion, HydraFacial, and laser skin resurfacing all offer more impressive results, but they carry with risks you should be aware of.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

