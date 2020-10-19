Chiefs vs Bills Live Streaming NFL Game Monday Night Football Streams Reddit FREE

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills: Live stream, how to watch, odds, time. The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills will meet Monday in a game reshuffled amid the NFL’s COVID-19 dominoes. The Bills last played the Tennessee Titans last Tuesday, which prompted the league to postpone the contest against the Chiefs four days to provide adequate recovery time for Buffalo.

The matchup will pit two of the NFL’s most dynamic and strongest-armed quarterbacks in Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen against one another. Both the Chiefs and the Bills are looking to bounce back after suffering their first loss of the season last week. Both defenses also are searching for answers after Kansas City allowed 40 points to the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo gave up 42 to the Titans.

Here’s everything you need to know for Monday’s game:

What time does Chiefs vs. Bills start?

The game kicks off at 5 p.m. ET on Monday, Oct. 19.

What TV channel is Chiefs vs. Bills on?

The game will be aired on Fox and NFL Network.

How can I watch Chiefs vs. Bills online via live stream?

Fans can watch the game via live stream on the Fox Sports App or fuboTV.

Set up the TV dinner trays and let’s watch some football, Bills Mafia!

The Buffalo Bills will host the Kansas City Chiefs in a Week 6 matchup kicking off at 5 p.m. Originally scheduled for Thursday Night Football, the matchup of 4-1 teams will be broadcast nationally before the Monday Night Football matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals.

While the matchup itself is not Mahomes versus Allen, the outcome of the game could come down to which quarterback performs best on Monday.

Allen will be looking to bounce back from Buffalo’s 42-16 loss to the Tennessee Titans. In the loss, Allen completed 26-of-41 passes for 263 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. The third-year QB made a few dangerous passes in the game including his second interception, a poor throw that was intercepted by Malcolm Butler. Although Allen’s stat line was not as impressive as it had been over the Bills’ first four games, his overall performance was not as bad as the final score indicated. Buffalo held the ball for 32 minutes in the game and moved the chains 13-of-17 times on third down.

Mahomes will also be looking to help his team rebound from their first loss of the season. The quarterback completed 22-of-43 passes against the Raiders last week for 340 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He added another touchdown on the ground in the loss.

In addition to Allen, Buffalo will need a strong performance from their defense. Once a top-five unit, the Bills’ defense has been a disappointment through five weeks. The possible returns of Matt Milano and Tre’Davious White should give the defense a boost, but the unit needs better production at every level.

We’ll find out later today who picks up their fifth win of the year and who drops their second straight game. Here’s everything you need to watch tonight’s game.

When

Monday, October 19 at 5 p.m.

Bills Stadium

Orchard Park, New York

TV

Buffalo, NY: WIVB (FOX/29)

Rochester, NY: WUHF (FOX/28)

Syracuse, NY: WSYT (FOX/68)

In addition to airing on FOX, the game will also be aired nationally on the NFL Network.

Announce team

Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews and Kristina Pink

Live stream options

fuboTV, Hulu, Amazon Prime video

Radio

Buffalo: WGR550 (550 AM)

Toronto: Fan 590 (590 AM)

Rochester: WCMF (96.5 FM) and WROC (950 AM)

Syracuse: WKRL (100.9 FM/106.5 FM)

Alfred/Hornell/Wellsville: WZKZ (101.9 FM)

Amsterdam: WKAJ (1120 AM)

Bath: WABH (1380 AM)

Bradford: WBRR (100.1 FM)

Corry: WWCB (1370 AM)

Dansville: WDNY (1400 AM)

Dunkirk: WDOE (94.9 FM/1410 AM)

Elmira: WELM (1410 AM)

Glens Falls: WMML (1230 AM)

Hamilton: CHML (900 AM)

Ithaca: WYXL (98.7 FM)

Jamestown: WWSE (93.3 FM) and WJTN (1240 AM)

Newark: WACK (1420 AM)

Ogdensburg: WQTK (92.7 FM)

Olean: WPIG (95.7 FM)

Springville: WSPQ (1330 AM)

Watertown: WOTT (94.1 FM)

Erie: WUHZ (102.3FM)

Facing adversity for the first time this season, the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills enter Monday night’s showdown in a similar situation stemmed from the previous week of games. Both teams are coming off a loss — their first of the season. Kansas City and Buffalo are still two of the elite teams in the AFC, which makes this Monday night matchup — rescheduled from “Thursday Night Football “– all the more intriguing. The Bills are off to a 4-1 start for the second consecutive year, while the Chiefs (4-1) are looking to avenge a loss to the Las Vegas Raiders — despite having a top-five offense in yards accumulated and top-10 offense in points scored.

How will the Chiefs and Bills respond after their first loss? Will Kansas City’s defense have a bounce-back game against Josh Allen and the Bills offense? Will Allen return to his MVP form against a Chiefs defense that ranks in the bottom 10 in yards allowed? We’ll find out soon; here’s everything you need to know.

