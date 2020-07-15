Choosing the best sales enablement software: Guide for different Sales Stages

Your sales team is in a constant battle to operate efficiently against the competition of the market. As per the research of HubSpot, about 72% of the companies lower than 50 monthly new leads didn’t achieve the revenue goals, when compared to 15% of them with 51-100 and 4% with 101-200 monthly leads.

Sales techniques vary from one business form to another, and here we have compiled a standard sales process to enlighten some of the best sales enablement software options available in the market. The article through light on the benefits a firm can gain by using advanced technologies available in their sales process.

Best sales in billing software for your company

By providing your sales team with the best sales enablement software, you are filling them with everything required to close a proposed deal successfully. Sales enablement is required in all the phases of the sales cycle, and here is a face by face top recommendation for various sales enablement platforms that can be used to optimize your sales process.

• Best sales enablement platform for Prospecting

The most challenging part of a sales process considered by 40% of the sales reps is prospecting. This early stage of generating new leads is carried out by using LinkedIn or job site searches, IRL networking events, or word of mouth recommendations.

One of the bestsales enablement software to introduce sales and marketing automation tools for prospecting is Prospect.io. The platform comes with features like email verification and email finder that can help your sales team find essential information about the prospects like phone number, email address, job titles and others. By saving time on finding the prospects, your sales team will get more time to nurture lead Management.

Some of the other sales enablement tools that might come in handy are CrunchBase, Propeller CRM, and RingLead.

• Best sales enablement platforms for Researching

With the available contact details, the sales rep only needs to reach out to the prospective leads to see if the buyers and services match accurately. Unsuitable leads, the time wasted by sales team affects the productivity of the company. To eliminate this, the best sales enablement software for researching is Datanyze; that comes with some useful prospecting tools along with sophisticated features allowing the sales reps to visit the buyer’s company website and pull up existing information about the number of employees, annual revenue, tools, and technology.

With this software, your sales rep can get all the information to determine if the lead is worth pursuing. Some of the other helpful software to qualify future leads include DiscoverOrg and Detective.

• Best sales enablement platform for Connecting

The next step after knowing the potential buyers to make contact. However, reaching out to prospective clients can be a long and frustrating process. To reduce this usage of the bestsales enablement platforms like Gmail extension and Boomerang with useful functions like scheduling email to buyers at a pre-decided time will maximize the chance of sales email getting opened. A follow-up email is sent to get client response, in cases where the emails are left by them, unopened. This process by the platform is automatic. Thus, would reduce the wastage of time by an employee to craft another email.

HubSpot is among the best sales enablement software for optimizing sales emails. CRM system, this is where the software is linked to. It enables not just advanced email sequences but also tracking over opening and click-through email. Additionally, it saves the time of the employee by automating various aspects of connecting.

To ensure the emails have been opened, Templafy uses automation and brand compliance tools. The buyer gets the right impression of the company with the correctly provided information, banner designs, visual assets, email signature, and formatting.

• Best sales enablement platform for Presenting

Once the sales rep has connected with the potential client, the next step of the sales process to convert their interest into sales with a well-designed presentation. The stage requires the sales rep to provide the prospects with a personalized yet relevant on-brand outlook of the company. Thus, making the processing time consuming especially if the documents are created from scratch.

With the uses of some of the best sales enablement software for document creation like Templafy, along with an integrated list of DAM software like Brandfolder, Bunder, and Brandworkz will provide the employees an access to the predesigned asset libraries of ready-to-go slide and on-brand content such as logos and images right within the cloud-storage.

This would reduce the presentation creation time up to 50%. Additionally, with the use of Templafy, the sales rep can customize PowerPoint templates to the needs of the individual clients. Thus, meaning the templates of the company can be personalized into numerous on-brand presentations with an effective use of the software.

• Best sales enablement platform for Closing

According to 36% of the sales reps, the second most challenging part of a sales process is closing. However, with the integration of document creation software with CRM systems, the sales process’s final stage can be facilitated and speed up.

Salesforce has been included in the list of Forbes’ Most Innovative Companies in the World’, is the go-to platform for cloud-hosted CRM. When the software is combined, Templafy’s template Management solutions, a much more streamlined closing process, can be created.

Templafy with the deep integration between the platforms provides the information directly from Salesforce ensuring the sales and marketing team have all the necessary tools to quickly create a brand-compliant strategy for the prospects. Thus, the end of the sales process that is closing a deal with the prospects can be done remotely, quickly, and efficiently.

In Summary

Given the number of software available in the market, choosing the best sales enablementsoftware for the needs of the company can be challenging. However, the information mentioned above can help you in the process, but the final decision should be based on your company’s requirements and bottom line.

