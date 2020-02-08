Choosing the Right Golf Cart Charger Makes all the Difference

Whether you’re preparing to play through a full 18 holes out on the green, or you just want to ride around your camp in comfort you never want your golf cart to run out of power while you’re out on a ride. That’s why it’s so important to get the right charger that will keep your battery powered up and in good shape.

The wrong charger for your cart won’t just make charging your ride more difficult, it can also do damage to the battery. That’s why it’s up to you to take your time and make the right purchase decision. Unfortunately, it can be difficult finding the proper charger. Below is our guide to matching a golf cart charger with your cart for the perfect solution. You can also find some really great golf cart accessories on Golf Cart Garage.

Figure out What Your Voltage is

The first step to ensure that your cart charger will work right for you is to find out what voltage your golf cart is. Read through your cart’s documentation, look at the charger port on your ride and look around for any information that you can find about your golf cart to figure out exactly what the charging voltage should be. It’s vital that you match this figure right the first time.

Why Voltage Matters

Your golf cart’s battery is designed to charge at a specific voltage. Trying to charge at too low of a voltage will result in slow charging or no charging at all. Attaching a golf cart charger to your device with too high of a voltage will put the battery at risk of overheating and being damaged. That’s why it’s so important to make sure you have a charger that’s set at the right voltage level. This is the most important step and what you must take your time completing. Look closely at the battery of your cart and make sure you know what voltage is meant to charge it. If you can’t find out from the battery itself you should be able to look up the specifications of your golf cart to help you make the right decision.

Get an Onboard Charger for Convenience

There are a few different types of golf cart chargers, but the most popular type in use today is an onboard charger. These chargers get installed right on your cart itself and attached to the battery all the time. When you want to charge up your cart you just plug a cord into it and it starts the charging process. Onboard chargers are very convenient, especially when there’s a surge in the usage of accessories like golf cart heaters, for they help you avoid lugging around a heavy charger and they ensure that you always have a way to charge up your cart no matter where you go. Just pack the charging cable on the cart somewhere and you’ll always be ready to top it up.

Look for a Waterproof Product

Some chargers are built with a special housing to keep water off them, others are fully waterproof so you don’t have to worry about driving around in the rain at all. It’s always best to try and invest in a waterproof charger whenever possible. When you get a waterproof product you won’t have to worry about damaging it in poor weather and it should hold up longer than a unit that isn’t prepared to face the water.

Consider Extras Like Bluetooth Connectivity

There are some chargers like the ones we offer at Golf Cart Garage that are outfitted with Bluetooth connectivity so that you can very easily check the time remaining on the charge using your smartphone. With this device it’s easier than ever to keep track of your golf cart and when it’s going to be ready to go. Look for extras like this feature to help make your charger even more capable and convenient to make use of. You’ll be glad that you took the extra time to find a charger that you really love using.

Work with Professionals for the Best Product

If you aren’t sure which charger is going to be best for your golf cart there are services like the matching tools at some online stores that will help you pick a charger out for your ride that’s going to fit it perfectly. Don’t just guess at the right part for your cart and hope that it works when it shows up. Instead, carefully match the charger to your cart specifically so you know that it will work just as it’s supposed to. Spending just a bit more time can make all the difference.

The charger is one of the most important parts of your golf cart and something that you want to spend time choosing. Get a good match that’s going to charge your cart battery efficiently, but also make sure you get a unit with the features that you value most. Spend just a bit more time deciding on the best option and you’re likely to be much happier with your final decision.

