CLEVELAND, OH — Fresh off of a successful West Coast trip that ended with a 113-110 road win in Charlotte, the upstart Cleveland Cavaliers may have found a franchise defensive anchor in rookie big Evan Mobley.

Mobley, currently averaging 13.6 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.4 blocks in his first eight games, has shown an ability to change and impact the game on both ends thanks to his rebounding, passing, scoring and ability to protect the rim.





A vital part in head coach J.B. Bickerstaff’s “Tower City” lineup of Mobley, Jarrett Allen and Lauri Markkanen, the third overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft has helped propel the Cavs to their best mark thru eight games (4-4) in the post LBJ era.

Already drawing universal praise and comparisons to Hall of Fame big, Kevin Garnett, Mobley appears to be scratching the surface in terms of potential and talent.

As both the Cavs and Mobley begin to gel and learn more about each other, it appears that Cleveland has hit a real home run in landing a cornerstone for both the franchise and city itself.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

