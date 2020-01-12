CocoFax: Guidelines to Send an International Fax

The popularity of email has changed the communication methods of businesses with customers and clients. It doesn’t mean that faxes are not necessary. Numerous companies still need fax machines to send their valuable documents.

Faxing allows you to send business documents internationally in a few minutes. Nowadays, you can send faxes even without a fax machine through an online service or email. International faxing can be more expensive and complicated than domestic faxes. Here are some best ways to send international fax without any trouble.

Choose an Online Fax Service

To send international faxes, you will need a reliable online service, such as CocoFax. With CocoFax, you can send international fax online free. It allows you to send and receive faxes from different parts of the world using a smartphone, tablet or computer.

CocoFax facilitates its users with a Free Fax Number and a 30-day trial. You can send and receive faxes without any fax machine, toner or paper. For encrypted and secure faxing, you can trust this reliable brand. Users can get started without any set-up fee.

With CocoFax, you will get the freedom to receive and send free faxes without buying a fax machine. There is no need to worry about hidden charges for faxing. More than millions of satisfied users trust CocoFax to send and receive their faxes.

Platforms like Top 10 Reviews, Android Authority. PCMag, Digital trends and numerous others recommend the use of this brand. You can receive and send faxes in three easy steps:

Step 1: Sign up for a free CocoFax account and log in to an online account.

Step 2: Select your free number to send and receive faxes. You can enjoy a free trial for 30 days. After one month, you have to upgrade your plan to use your fax number permanently.

Step 3: CocoFax allows you to turn your tablet, smartphone and computer into a fax machine. Feel free to receive and send faxes as per your convenience. If you need a trouble-free method to send and receive international faxes, you can trust CocoFax.

Fax Machine with Special Capabilities

To send an international fax, you will need a machine with overseas capabilities. Remember, not all machines can send international faxes. These machines are expensive than local fax machines.

Figure out a country code for your destination country. Each state has its particular code of many digits. You will need this information to send international faxes. Check protocols of fax because set up of each fax machine can be different. Some machines require you to dial additional numbers or codes to send international faxes.

Compose your cover sheet so that the receiver can understand your messages. Pay attention to particular instructions for a receiver and add descriptions in a foreign language. You have to identify yourself as a sender and mention your phone number to address possible issues. See these instructions:

Put a document that you want to fax into the document feeder of your fax machine.

Dial “011” to send a document from North America.

Dial code of the desired country along with area code and phone number.

Hit on the “Send” button to transmit a fax.

Feel free to send international faxes through email. See these easy instructions to send via an email.

Open an internet browser and use your email account to sign in. Open “New Message” and type in “011” in “To” field along with phone number, area code and country code.

You have to type @ symbol after typing a phone number. After @ symbol, you can mention the name allocated to you by an international fax service.

In the subject field, you can type in a sent code. Remember, your service provider (fax) will give you this code.

Body of an email allows you to type your message or attach one document to an email. Feel free to send an acceptable file format, such as HTML, PDF, JPEG files, and Word document files.

Tap on the “Send” button to send your faxes to an international number. Your number for international fax will look similar to this: (Exit Code) + (Country Code) + (Local Number). It is essential to be careful about country code or exit code in the listed phone number. Avoid dialing these numbers twice.

Author’s Bio: Aqib Ijaz is a digital marketing guru at eyesonsolution.com. He is adept in IT as well. He loves to write on different topics. In his free time, he likes to travel and explore different parts of the world. You can read more of his blogs at eyesonsolution

