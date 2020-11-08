Colts vs Ravens Live Reddit: Baltimore Ravens vs Indianapolis Colts Live Stream FREE NFL Week 9

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Baltimore Ravens vs. Indianapolis Colts live stream, how to watch, NFL football predictions, odds, tv channel, start time. The Baltimore Ravens are on the road in Week 9 when they meet the Indianapolis Colts from Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Live Stream: Colts vs Ravens Online here

Both teams will come into this game with a 5-2 record, looking for their sixth win of the season. The Ravens are coming off a tough 28-24 loss to the Steelers last weekend and will look to bounce back on the road this afternoon. The Colts are coming off a 41-21 win over the Lions and will look to build off that confidence of Philip Rivers under center.

Can the Colts stop Lamar Jackson and company? Tune in today’s game, here is everything you need to know to stream the action!

Baltimore Ravens vs. Indianapolis Colts

When: Sunday, November 8

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Live Stream: CBS All Access (stream for free)

Radio: Sports USA (Chris Carrino, Brian Baldinger); WBAL (1090 AM, 101.5 FM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM) (Gerry Sandusky, Dennis Pitta); WDCN (87.7 FM) (Gustavo Salazar, David Andrade)

Forecast: Mid-70s, sunny

Line: Ravens by 1 (as of Saturday night)

Stakes

The Ravens and Colts are both AFC playoff contenders and this game could have tie-breaker implications at the end of the season. Baltimore wants to avoid losing two straight for the first time in 2020, coming off a 28-24 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Falling further behind the Steelers in the AFC North would seriously damage the Ravens’ chances to win the division. The Colts want to keep their unbeaten home record (3-0) intact as they battle the Tennessee Titans (5-2) for the AFC South lead.

History

The Colts lead the all-time series, 8-4, and the Ravens have never won (0-5) in Indianapolis. In their last meeting in 2017, the Ravens took a 23-16 decision at M&T Bank Stadium. Justin Tucker was 3 for 3 on field goal attempts. Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton had six catches for 100 yards for the Colts.

Storylines to Watch

How will the Ravens’ defense deal with this week’s challenges?

Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey (COVID-19) will miss his first game of the season and seven other defensive players did not practice this week after being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Humphrey’s absence will put the onus on veterans Marcus Peters and Jimmy Smith to lead a cornerback group that is also missing Anthony Averett (shoulder). Colts quarterback Philip Rivers has tons of experience and will be looking for mismatches he can exploit.

Can the Ravens’ new-look offensive line handle the Colts’ defensive front?

The Ravens are facing another top defensive team in the Colts who are ranked No. 2 in fewest yards allowed per game. Baltimore took a major hit to its offensive line against the Steelers, losing All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley for the season and right guard Tyre Phillips (ankle) for at least the next three games. Pro Bowler Orlando Brown Jr. has shifted from right tackle to left tackle and Patrick Mekari is expected to be the new starting right guard. However, Indianapolis has some studs in the front seven like tackle DeForest Buckner, linebacker Darius Leonard and edge rusher Justin Houston, who will look to shut down Baltimore’s running game and pressure Lamar Jackson.

Will the Ravens’ receivers break loose?

Baltimore enters the game ranked 31st in passing offense, coming off a game when Marquise “Hollywood” Brown had just one catch. Willie Snead IV had his most productive game of the season (five catches, 106 yards) in Week 8, but the Colts have 11 interceptions while only allowing 10 touchdown passes. Against a solid secondary, Jackson will have to be careful with the football and his receivers will have to make contested catches.

Key Matchups

Ravens defense vs. Colts quarterback Philip Rivers

Rivers seems to be growing more comfortable in his first season with Indianapolis, throwing three touchdown passes in each of his last two games. The Colts have allowed just eight sacks, the fewest in the NFL. Rivers is a savvy quarterback who is hard to sack, despite his lack of mobility, because he recognizes coverages quickly and throws receivers open. Like Ben Roethlisberger last week, Rivers is dangerous in big moments even when he doesn’t start well. The more pressure the Ravens can put on Rivers with their pass rush, the better their chances.

Ravens running game vs. Colts defense

Prediction: I’m sticking with the Colts in this one. Lamar and the Ravens struggled a bit last week against the Ravens. Philip Rivers is playing with a lot of confidence and think they can pull this off.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

