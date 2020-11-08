Chiefs vs Panthers Live Reddit: Carolina Panthers vs Kansas City Chiefs Live Stream FREE NFL Week 9 Sunday Night Football online

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Carolina Panthers vs. Kansas City Chiefs live stream, how to watch, NFL football predictions, odds, tv channel, start time. For the NFL’s Week 9, the Kansas City Chiefs face the Carolina Panthers at Arrowhead Stadium. Kickoff is set for Noon (Arrowhead Time) on Sunday. The game will be broadcast on FOX — locally on WDAF/4.

After nine seasons with Cam Newton as their starting quarterback, the Panthers have acquired sixth-year NFL veteran Teddy Bridgewater to run their offense. Despite being without his primary weapon over the last six weeks — versatile All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey — Bridgewater is having one of his best seasons, notching a passer rating of 97.8. McCaffrey is expected to be back in the lineup on Sunday.

In this game, a very experienced NFL coach is facing a relative newbie. Panthers head coach Matt Rhule is in his first season as an NFL head coach — although he has seven years as a college head coach (at Temple and Baylor) among his 22 years of coaching experience. In contrast, the Chiefs’ Andy Reid is in his 22nd season as an NFL head coach — his eighth with the Chiefs.

Although Reid often has previous experience working with the head coaches he faces, that’s not the case with Rhule. But the two men know each other from Rhule’s time as a head coach at Temple while Reid was coaching the Philadelphia Eagles; Reid’s son Britt (now a Chiefs assistant coach) worked with Rhule at Temple, while Reid’s youngest son played for Rhule.

Game Reset

Carolina Panthers (3-5) at Kansas City Chiefs (7-1)

Arrowhead Stadium | Kansas City, Mo.

FOX | 1 pm ET | How To Watch

Injury Report | Depth Chart

History: Panthers vs. Chiefs

Carolina is 2-4 all-time against Kansas City, including a 1-2 mark on the road.

The Panthers’ last win against the Chiefs came in 2008, while their only win at Arrowhead was in 2004.

Current Streak: Chiefs W2

Last matchup: Chiefs won, 20-17, in Charlotte in 2016.

Carolina Panthers vs. Kansas City Chiefs injury update and scouting report for Week 9

The Carolina Panthers have been in every game the team has played. Even the loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which ended with a 14-point margin, the Panthers (3-5) remained in the game.

There’s plenty of numbers to point to in terms of how the Panthers match up poorly with the Kansas City Chiefs (7-1), one of the best teams in the league and the defending Super Bowl champions.

But up to this point, the Panthers haven’t found a way to stop beating themselves. The last three games have ended with the ball in the offense’s hands with a chance to tie or win the game. In two instances, quarterback Teddy Bridgewater threw a game-ending interception. In the other, Bridgewater was sacked on third down in New Orleans and then Joey Slye just missed a 65-yard field-goal attempt.

A key to beating good teams is understanding how to win, and the Panthers have shown an inability to be successful consistently in the second half and finish games.

“I think a lot of it has to do with execution. In crucial times, we have to make plays. We have to execute and can’t play hero ball. We just have to take what the defense gives us and continue to do what we’ve been doing throughout the game,” offensive coordinator Joe Brady said. “At the end of the game we don’t have to do anything different. We don’t have to sit there and say this moment is bigger, so we have to perform bigger. We just have to trust the process, continue doing what your doing and take what the defense gives us and good things will happen.”

While the Panthers work on improving themselves, they are heading out to face a dominant Chiefs team. Here’s a breakdown of the matchup:

WHEN THE PANTHERS HAVE THE BALL …

Running back Christian McCaffrey will be back in the Panthers’ offense.

McCaffrey is expected to make his return to the lineup after missing the past six games due to a high-ankle sprain. He will be a welcome addition to the offense. Running back Mike Davis will still be utilized and has shown in McCaffrey’s absence that he deserves to see the field. Davis has 39 missed tackles forced this year on rushes and receptions, tied with Bears running back David Montgomery for the most in the NFL.

The Chiefs have allowed 142.8 rushing yards per game, fourth-worst in the NFL. They have also given up 69 rushing first downs (third-worst). Seems like a good time to get an All-Pro rusher back.

WHEN THE CHIEFS HAVE THE BALL …

Hey there, Patrick Mahomes.

The Chiefs are tied for second in the NFL in points per game with the Seattle Seahawks (31.6) and are fourth in yards per touch (8.1). On the other hand, the Panthers defense has not shown an ability to get off the field.

In the past two games, the Panthers have forced just one punt. The Saints converted 12-of-14 third-down attempts. One positive for the Panthers is that the defense will get a bit of help with cornerback Rasul Douglas back after missing the past two games on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

“It was hard (being away from the team), man, like I was getting frustrated. I wanted to be out there,” Douglas said. “I even texted Coach Rhule before for the game, like I’ll get on the flight and come out there to New Orleans. But it was really hard, because I want to help the team win. And I just want to be there for these guys.”

The Panthers hope that defensive tackle Zach Kerr (toe), who was missed in the loss to the Falcons, will be available for the game.

