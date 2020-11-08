Titans vs Bears Live Reddit: Chicago Bears vs Tennessee Titans Live Stream FREE NFL Week 9 Sunday Night Football online

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Chicago Bears vs. Tennessee Titans live stream, how to watch, NFL football predictions, odds, tv channel, start time. Bears fans have to be frustrated this year after having such a great start to the season, only to see it disappear over the last few weeks. The offense is at a stand-still, and the defense can only keep things close for so long. This week, they’ll have their work cut out for them taking on the potent Titans. Here’s how to watch the game live from anywhere.

Live Stream: Bears vs Titans Online here

Make no mistake about it, the Chicago Bears have a great team and a solid defense. However, the biggest task in week 9 will be slowing down RB Derrick Henry which has a way of just taking over entire football games. And unfortunately for Bears fans, he’ll likely do it again on Sunday as the Tennessee Titans are favored by 6 points.

This past week the Titans put up a dud against the Cincinnati Bengals and rookie QB Joe Burrow, so they’ll look to get things back on track too. They’ve consistently been one of the best teams in football for the past two years, so we’re expecting them to be victorious.

Keep in mind that while some Bears fan think there should be a QB controversy, Nick Foles is 100% the starter for the time being. Not to mention Trubisky has a shoulder injury of some sort so can’t replace him even if the coaches wanted to. The Bears will also be without WR Wims, who received a suspension for fighting.

With that all said this will certainly be a great game to watch for both sides, likely with high scoring, and you don’t want to miss it. So, here’s how to tune-in.

Chicago Bears vs Tennessee Titans: When and where?

This week 9 matchup takes place at Nissan Field in Titans country. We’re expecting plenty of sunshine and a nice 60-degrees temps for the 1pm ET / 10am PT kickoff on FOX. Fans in the UK will have to stay up to 9pm to catch this one.

How to watch Bears vs. Titans in Week 9 online and on TV

After a hot start to the season, the Bears’ offensive struggles have caught up with them and the team has plummeted back to earth. Some people were calling for Mitch Trubisky to start again, before a shoulder injury was revealed.A

And then the team had to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak on top of their injury troubles. There was some question if this game would be played.

Fortunately, the Titans are struggling in recent weeks as well. Will the Bears be able to book a trip to Club Dub again?

But before the action kicks off, tune to NBC Sports Chicago’s Facebook Page to watch “The Warm Up” with our Football Aftershow crew. Immediately after the game ends, change the channel to NBC Sports Chicago PLUS for the Football Aftershow, with host David Kaplan, Lance Briggs, Olin Kreutz and Alex Brown.

NBC Sports Chicago’s Bears Coverage:

Here’s how to watch Bears-Titans in Week 9:

When: Sunday, Nov. 8, at 12:00 p.m. CT

TV channel: Fox

Live stream: fuboTV — Get a free trial

Radio: WBBM 780AM, 105.9 FM

Dick Stockton will be doing the play-by-play for Fox, with Greg Jennings working as an analyst.

How to watch Chicago Bears vs Tennessee Titans online in the U.S.

This afternoon game airs on FOX Sports this Sunday, making it easy to watch for almost everyone. Fans with a traditional cable package can log on the FOX Sports app and stream it from a PC, laptop, or tablet. Check the Yahoo Sports app too.

Plus, over-the-top streaming services like FuboTV offer Fox Sports. And actually, the reason we love FuboTV is they offer all five channels that show NFL games each week (CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network). Pricing for Fubo starts at $64.99 a month, and you can take advantage of a FREE seven-day FuboTV trial. That means you can watch NFL football for free! Now we just need free beer too.

How to stream Chicago Bears vs Tennessee Titans live in the UK

If you’re outside the U.S. you can still watch the Bears game. Those in the UK can enjoy this and plenty more NFL games with the Sky Sports NFL Channel, showing six games each week. Plus, Sky offers the NFL Redzone which shows every single scoring drive on Sunday.

We have bad news though, as Sky Sports isn’t showing the Bears vs Titans game this week, but on November 13th they’ll show the Titans game. For now, you can still watch Sunday’s match with a NFL Game Pass Pro subscription.

If you love football, consider getting the Game Pass Pro. It’s only £143.99 and gives you access to every single game of the 2020/21 season (subject to some blackouts) and this includes the playoffs, Super Bowl, and NFL RedZone. Game Pass Pro shows previous seasons and every Super Bowl on-demand, too.

As a reminder, use our VPN recommendation above if you’re not home. That way you can log-in to a UK IP address and stream the game just like you would if you were sitting on the couch at home.

How to stream Chicago Bears vs Tennessee Titans live in Canada

Each week the streaming service DAZN shows several NFL games in Canada. DAZN owns the exclusive rights to air all National Football League games in the region. It’s priced at CA$20 a month or $150 a year, and a DAZN subscription gets you access to Game Pass and NFL RedZone, in addition to several other live sports including Premier League and Champions League Soccer.

You’ll want it just for the NFL RedZone, which is a blast to watch.

How to stream Chicago Bears vs Tennessee Titans live in Australia

And finally, let’s talk about Australia, where you have ESPN to thank for showing NFL Games. This year ESPN owns the rights to air NFL games but they only show certain ones each week, so that’s about your only option unless you use a VPN. You can access ESPN in Australia with Kayo Sports or most Foxtel TV packages offer ESPN too.

If you want to watch other sports, this over-the-top service will also let you stream Spain’s La Liga and F1 racing, all for only $25 per month for a basic package or $35 a month for a premium pass. And finally, Kayo Sports is contract-free and offers a 14-day FREE TRIAL so you can try it before you buy it. As a Packers fan, let’s go Titans

