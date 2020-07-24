Home>Press Release>Business Wire RSS>Company Profile for Immersion Corporation
Business Wire RSS

Company Profile for Immersion Corporation

24 Jul 2020
410
Post Views: 62

–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR) is the leading innovator of touch feedback technology, also known as haptics. The company invents, accelerates, and scales haptic experiences by providing technology solutions for mobile, automotive, gaming, and consumer electronics. Haptic technology creates immersive and realistic experiences that enhance digital interactions by engaging users’ sense of touch. Immersion is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with offices worldwide. Learn more at www.immersion.com.


Company:

 

Immersion Corporation

 

 

 

Headquarters Address:

 

330 Townsend St.

 

 

Suite 234

 

 

San Francisco, CA 94107

 

 

 

Main Telephone:

 

408-467-1900

 

 

 

Website:

 

www.immersion.com

 

 

 

Ticker:

 

IMMR(NASDAQ)

 

 

 

Type of Organization:

 

Public

 

 

 

Industry:

 

Technology

 

 

 

Earnings Release Dates:

 

1st Quarter: May 7, 2020

 

 

2nd Quarter: August 6, 2020

 

 

 

Key Executives:

 

CEO: Ramzi Haidamus

 

 

CFO: Aaron Akerman

 

 

 

Public Relations

 

 

Contact:

 

Linda Quach

Phone:

 

4083508832

Email:

 

lquach@immersion.com

 

Facebook Comments

Business Wire RSS
http://www.businesswire.com

Related Articles
Business Wire RSS

MoEngage Reveals New Brand Identity With Redesigned Logo and Website; Announces New Leadership Appointments

Business Wire RSS
SAN FRANCISCO & BANGALORE, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--Intelligent customer engagement platform MoEngage announced today the launch of its new corporate brand identity,
Business Wire RSS

AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited and Its Core Subsidiaries

Business Wire RSS
OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “bbb” and the various Long-Term Issue
Business Wire RSS

McAfee Launches ESM Cloud, Delivering Rapid Time to Value With Incident Investigations

Business Wire RSS
 McAfee ESM Cloud removes traditional barriers to SecOps efficiency; accelerates digital transformation SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--McAfee, the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company,