Pamela O’Rourke selected as a 2020 Most Admired CEO Honoree by Houston Business Journal

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pamela Chambers O’Rourke, Founder and CEO of ICON Information Consultants, LP, has been named as a 2020 Most Admired CEO Honoree, an award which honors outstanding and admirable Houston-area CEOs. Judges scored each candidate based on his or her contribution to company success, civic involvement, career achievement and more. The judges selected 31 for-profit leaders and 19 nonprofit leaders for this year’s award. The 50 honorees will be recognized at a virtual event on August 20.

“It is an honor to be selected as one of the most admired CEOs by the Houston Business Journal,” said Pamela Chambers O’Rourke, Founder and CEO. She continued, “this is a challenging year for everyone, and it’s wonderful to have a reason to celebrate.”

The Most Admired CEOs represent multiple industries including professional services, health care systems, real estate companies, charter schools, hospitality companies, builders, colleges and more.

O’Rourke values giving back to the community. Under her leadership, ICON has a long history of funding scholarships and mentoring through the University of Houston, hosting educational events, and providing college students with internship opportunities. In 2018, the C200 Foundation presented the Annual Luminary Awards for 2017 accomplishments, including to Ms. O’Rourke, the Entrepreneurial Champion Donations to benefit the C200/Pamela Chambers O’Rourke Scholars. In recognition of the significant impact she has had throughout her career as an Entrepreneur, the C200 Foundation awarded three $10,000 Scholar Awards to women graduate business students at the University of Houston in Pamela’s name.

As a female entrepreneur, you can find O’Rourke coaching other business-minded women on how to build businesses. In addition, ICON’s executive team and employees are out in the community giving back through hosting charity drives, helping those at career transition points with resume and interviewing skills, and volunteering at local animal shelters. Furthermore, Pamela believes in helping female entrepreneurs achieve their career goals. Over the last 15 years, Pamela has contributed more than $750,000 in sponsorships to Women Business Enterprise (“WBE”) events, including at conferences, retreats, business fairs, and industry events.

O’Rourke has received numerous awards. She was named as a 2019 Women Who Mean Business honoree. ICON Information Consultants, LP, has earned the top spot as the largest woman-owned business in the area for three consecutive years. In 2011 she was inducted into the WBE Hall of Fame by the American Institute of Diversity and Commerce (AIDC). Other awards include the WBENC WBE Star Award (2008), WBC-Southwest’s WBE Advocate of the Year Award (2013) and WBE of the Year for the over $5-million category (2011 and 2013); the WBEA Supplier of the Year (over $10 million) in 2014 and 2010, and the WBEA Woman Advocate of the Year in 2009. ICON Consultants has been an active participant and supporter of the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), a tremendous resource and a strong advocate for women-owned businesses.

A native Houstonian, O’Rourke received her Management Information Systems (MIS) degree from the University of Houston, where she was recognized in 2016 with a Distinguished Alumni Award at The University of Houston Alumni Association 62nd Annual Awards Gala. The award is presented to alums whose professional accomplishments bring prestige to the university. O’Rourke has received other business awards over the years, including the U.S. Small Business Administration’s 2005 “Women in Business Champion of the Year” and the “Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year 2009 Award” in the Business Services and Staffing category for the Houston and Gulf Coast Area. She has been awarded annually in the 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies list by the Women Presidents’ Organization and American Express since inception in 2005.

About ICON Information Consultants

Always at the forefront of technology, ICON Information Consultants has an end-to-end direct sourcing solution that includes AI based matching technology and a database of over 17MM+ US based candidates. From staff augmentation to payroll and IC management services, ICON specializes in identifying, recruiting, placing, and managing professionals in the areas of IT, Finance, Accounting, Human Resources, Procurement and Project Management. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, ICON, has gained its superior reputation by focusing its efforts on excellent customer service to clients, timely and thorough responses and high values and ethics throughout the company. As a result, ICON has 3,200+ consultants across the U.S. and Canada and have reached a “Top Tier” or preferred vendor status with most of their clients. For more information, visit www.ICONconsultants.com.

