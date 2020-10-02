Concept of Polish passport

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















After having your Polish citizenship confirmed and are legally recognized as a Polish citizen, you can apply for the Polish European passport or Polish passport. It is worthwhile to be aware of all necessary documents, applications, fees, and steps to prepare yourself in advance, as in many cases a trip to a Polish Consulate is difficult to arrange. A Polish passport can only be issued on the basis of a Polish birth certificate. If you were born from outside of Poland, then your birth certificate needs to be registered at a Polish department, called a Polish registry office (Urząd Stanu Cywilnego). If you’re married abroad, the marriage certificate also needs to be registered in Poland.

Here is a step-by-step instruction on the Polish passport application.

Every Poland citizen has the right to obtain a passport. Deprivation or limitation of this right may take place only in cases provided for in the act. The passport document entitles to cross the border and stay abroad; it also certifies Polish citizenship, as well as the identity of the person indicated in it, as regards the data that such a document contains. Within their validity period, passport documents are the property of the Republic of Poland.

Documents for Polish Passport:

✔ Polish citizenship confirmation Polish passport

✔ Polish birth certificate

✔ Polish marriage/divorce certificate

✔ If relevant – official Polish name change certificate

✔ PESEL application

✔ Polish passport applications

✔ Passport photos

✔ Visit Registration

Anyone who required applying for a Polish passport must first book a visit to the Polish Consulate at their OFFICIAL WEBSITE. Without booking a visit first, it is not possible to apply. In some very busy Poland Consulates like in Tel Aviv, Curitiba, or Buenos Aires, registration should be done in advance. Everyone must apply in person. It is not acceptable to send the application and documents by mail or to be represented by anyone else, as today Polish passports are bio-metric and fingerprints must be taken at the Consulate.

Temporary Passport

If you are in a hurry to receive your passport, you may apply for a temporary one. Consulates can usually issue temporary passports on the same day. Since Poland entered the European and with the substantial improvement in the system of Polish passports, however, the regular 10-year passport is issued quite fast (1-2 months), so in most cases a temporary one is not necessary.

Polish Civil Acts

To precede an application for the Poland European passport after confirming your citizenship, it is necessary to attach your Polish birth and marriage certificates to your application. In the event that you were born and/or got married outside Poland, you must submit relevant foreign certificates to the Polish Civil Registry Office and obtain Polish vital records. This procedure is called transcription and usually presents no problems or difficulties. Processing usually takes 3-4 weeks.

Here you will find the information about OFFICIAL CONSULAR FEES. You only need to pay for the passport while applying at the Consulate. All of the papers and applications sent by us to you are perfectly prepared, so you will have absolutely no problems applying, and no additional payments will be required.

