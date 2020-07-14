Console or PC – Which is the Best for Gaming?

Ever since home computers and games consoles hit the market in the late 1970s and early 1980s, the debate over what type of device is best for gaming has raged between players. For the majority of that time, the same arguments have been thrown backwards and forwards. It’s not uncommon to see console owners locked in regular debate as to which is better.

Ultimately, there’s likely no definitive answer, but that doesn’t stop fanboys debating and it doesn’t help anyone who’s trying to decide whether to buy a PC or console. So, here’s a handy guide that covers the main differences between these two gaming platforms.

Ease of Use

If all you want to do is turn on your TV and gaming device, pick up your controller and start playing, then a console is your best choice. A console is a machine that’s designed specifically for gaming, and is therefore the easiest system to use when that’s all you want to do. If you’re not technically minded or just don’t want the hassle of turning on a computer, logging in, and loading up the game you want to play, a console will provide the convenience you need.

Having said that, computers are significantly easier to use for gaming than they were even just a few years ago. Even so, they still require a few extra steps to use. If you’re buying a game for a console, you’ll know it will run on that machine. Whereas, if you’re using a PC, you’ll need to check the specification of your computer is capable of running each game you buy. You’ll also want to consider whether you want and need the extra functionality that a PC can offer.

Variety of Games

While all major games consoles have a broad variety of titles available to play, computers offer infinitely more options. With a PC, you have a back catalog of titles from the MS DOS-era, as well as other classic games released more recently.

Services like Steam give you instant access to many of the most recent blockbuster games, while you can use your web browser to play a wide selection of online casino games. Computers can also be used to run emulators, meaning you can play many classic console games from the 8-bit and 16-bit eras without the need for a separate device.

Of course, some popular AAA titles are released exclusively to consoles, but many eventually arrive on PC too.

Cost

When the PlayStation 4 launched, it cost $399 or £350. The PlayStation 3 cost more at $599 or £425. This was a one-time fee and provided you with all the hardware you needed to play games for that entire generation of console. New hardware would only be required when you wanted to upgrade, or if the original device broke.

A gaming PC, on the other hand, will typically have a higher upfront cost, but can (in theory at least) outlive a console by two or more generations and still be able to play the latest games. To achieve this, you’ll typically have to upgrade components, such as your graphics card, memory, and processor, which can still cost more than an entire console.

Customization

If you enjoy customizing your hardware, then a PC is the way to go. You can install mods to your console, and change the skin, but doing so will usually void your warranty. To get the best and safest experience, you’ll usually need to use the official controller and other peripherals too.

Gaming PCs can be customized to an almost unlimited degree. You can choose which case to use, or whether to not to have a case at all. You can add lights, install liquid cooling systems, and connect a plethora of different peripherals. If you want to use a controller to play with a PC game, no problem. Prefer a keyboard? There are endless options to choose from. Want a unique input device like a steering wheel or an aircraft joystick? Then a PC will give you the most options.

Conclusion

There is no definitive answer to the question of whether a PC or games console is better. The choice comes down to how you will use it, how technically-minded you are, and how much you want to spend. If you want to spend less and instantly play the latest titles, consoles are probably the way to go. If you want customization, extra features and the ability to upgrade, and you’re willing to spend more upfront, then a PC could be the choice for you.

