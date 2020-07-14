Loewe HongKong: Best Leather Bags For Women On A Budget

Loewe HK is a fashion brand store. As its name suggests, the store is situated in Hong Kong. Loewe in itself is a huge fashion brand and apart from its store in Hong Kong, Loewe operates in various other cities such as Amsterdam, London, and Copenhagen. Loewe is quite famous among the women as the brand provides quality products primarily made of leather.

In this article, we will talk about Loewe HK and its quality leather bags for women. We will discuss which leather bag would be most suitable for you keeping in mind a low budget situation. In addition to this, we will highlight the features of every leather bag we will mention and will give a link to the store which will direct you towards the place of purchase.

We hope this article will be of great benefit to you and going through all this article you will come across the most suitable and cheap leather bag suited best for you. Let’s jump right into the article!

1) Loewe Pre-Loved Large Tote Bag

This is one of the cheapest, but a good quality leather bag for women in Loewe HK. It only costs around HK$ 3705. It is the most affordable and reliable leather bag. Moreover, it is a dual handle bag and is usually preferred in black color. Simple but efficient leather bag. If you have a budget around HK$ 4000, this is a suitable leather bag for you.

2) Loewe+ Paula Ibiza leather-trimmed striped woven raffia tote.

This is a good looking and low-cost bag from Loewe HK for women. This costs around HK $5073. Its design and color combination is just phenomenal. For everyday use and to fit in the essential items, this bag from Loewe HK is just perfect. Moreover, this bag has leather straps that give a feel of smoothness. If your range is around HK $5500, this bag is suitable for you. This made in Spain a high-quality bag for women can be purchased at reasonable rates and with great deals.

3) Loewe Preowned Velazquez Tote Bag

This is another masterpiece from Loewe available at a low price rate in Loewe HK. This red super quality leather bag costs around

HK $9233. Even though it is quite a bit expensive if we compare it with the above two mentioned leather bags, however, simultaneously the quality it has and the elegant look it gives, adds value to this leather bag. It has a single metallic top handle and has an internal zip-fastening pocket. It also poses a detachable shoulder strap. If your budget lies in between HK $9500 and HK $10000, this leather bag for women is one of the best considering its price rates. If you want more details and are interested in buying this bag, visit Loewe HK online store to get more deals and a variety of other leather bags.

4) Loewe Cushion Striped Tote Bag

This elegant looking and stylish bag from Loewe HK is of great quality. It seems unique and its eye-catching look is just perfect. This bag is available at Loewe HK with the price tag of HK $11500. This is one of the finest bags available in the market at this price range. It is made up of cotton and leather and is multi-colored. Moreover, this striped pattern bag has a logo at its front which further enhances its look. This bag can be used for daily purposes and if you want to look a bit funky at the price range of HK $15000, this bag is a perfect choice.

5) Puzzle Blue Leather Handbag

The final bag in our today’s list is the Puzzle blue leather handbag from Loewe HK. It belongs to the famous puzzle edition and has various other bags in this category. This specific bag has a price tag of HK $11516. This is suitable for those women who are looking for style and to use bags for formal events. Having said that, it can be used for various other purposes as well. This blue color, attractive leather bag for women is suitable for you if you can afford to pay around $15000. Even though it is expensive from the above-mentioned bags, still it gives everything a woman wants in a high-quality bag, and if we compare it to its other competitors, this one is the best. If you want to purchase the puzzle model bag, visit Loewe HK online store.

