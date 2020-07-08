COVID-19: Shows To Binge-Watch While You’re In Lockdown

There is no denying that 2020 has already been a weird and exciting year. And, the most interesting thing is that it isn’t even half over yet. There is still a whole other half to the year. This really leaves a lot of things up in the air for many individuals.

However, there is one thing that seems certain. It doesn’t look like this lockdown is ending anything soon.

And, as businesses and operations continue to stay shut down left and right, people are forced to self-isolate and entertain themselves. Luckily, this hasn’t been much of a problem with all the technology available today. Of course, it becomes a problem when you run out of things to do or become tired of the things you were doing. If this is a dilemma that you are currently facing, you’ll surely want to take advantage of these binge-able shows.

Schitt’s Creek – 5 Seasons

With 5 seasons of Schitt’s Creek currently available, you’ll be able to kill plenty of time. It is truly one of those shows that embodies what it truly means to go back and lick your calf over. Or, to have reality smack you right in the face and say hey wake up, you aren’t what you thought you were. It is a show that is set in the fictional town of Schitt’s Creek and offers just the right blend of hilariousness combined with poignancy.

The show revolves around the Rose family, as they are forced to leave behind their elegant and glamorous New York lifestyle that they’ve become so adapted to. What makes things even greater is that they are forced to relocate to Schitt’s Creek, a town that they once purchased as a joke. It is a show that makes them take a hard look at their life and realize they are not what they thought.

Derry Girls – 2 Seasons

There might only be 2 seasons of Derry Girls available, but you’ll likely be so hooked that you might just go back through and binge the entire 2 seasons again back-to-back. The first 10 minutes will probably have you so hooked that you won’t be able to turn away until you’ve finished the entire show in one sitting. That being said, it is set in the 1990s in Derry, North Carolina, at a time of great political and social upheaval. The show really centers around Erin and her group of friends as they navigate those dreaded teenage years under the watchful eyes of their strict Catholic parents.

Vikings – 5 Seasons

The life of Viking Ragnar Lothbrok alone is interesting enough, but you throw in the breathtaking aesthetics with the talented and captivating actors that pull off the incredible dialogue, and you are left with a show that will have you hooked. The show obviously follows the interesting life of Ragnar, who starts out as a humble farmer, and tracks his rise to stardom as he became one of the most famous Vikings known in history.

Anyone that bets online or play slots with quality online providers like เกม สล็อต will tell you that the show has all the ingredients of an instant masterpiece. Just as a word to the wise, you’ll want to make sure you have a strong stomach for this show. It gets gory, there are sexually explicate scenes, and the violence is there.

Crashing – 1 Season

This might be the only British works on the list and it might be only one season, but that doesn’t mean anyone should discount it. This British comedy-drama follows the lives of a group of people thrust together by their accommodations and it can be so heartfelt that it’ll tug right on your very heartstrings. That being said, don’t worry that the show is too melodramatic because this isn’t the case at all.

In fact, one of the things that make the show so great is that it puts all this emotion behind the laughter. You’ll have to wade your way through the laughter in order to get to the sad parts. And, the sad parts are always countered with just the right amount of laughter to pick you back up when you are feeling down. The only bad thing is that there is only one season available and no plans on the horizon to make more.

