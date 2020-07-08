INSTALLING THE PERFECT DOG MESH FOR YOUR CANINE FRIEND

Owning a pet dog in the old times was considered carefree. Pet dogs used to socialize, play with other kids, run around the streets with wild dogs, sometimes bit someone. A backyard with a fence was unheard of. People never thought twice about their dogs roaming freely in the streets or in the neighborhood. Sometimes pets often vanished and met with who knows what fate.

Things have changed in recent times, people are more concerned about their dogs these days and so, they take good care of them in every possible way, in terms of proper vaccination, nutrition, etc, dogs get spayed and are well contained.

As a result, dogs live longer these days. Still, dogs are innocently mischievous animals and need proper vigilance. Also, dog owners are concerned about their dogs getting proper healthy exercise and a good area for a dog run.

This raises a question as to how are they going to ensure a proper and safer fun time for their dogs.

The answer is, installing a good quality dog mesh. A dog mesh or wired fence for dogs to enclose a certain area of your lawn or backyard so that your dog can play without you worrying about its safety. This also helps in keeping the wild animals such as raccoons, skunks, deers, foxes, moles, snakes, etc, from attacking your furry friend, and from entering your premises, and destroying your garden.

Critterfence suggests that the perfect dog mesh is understood according to various factors, such as the height and behavior of your dog, area on which you want the enclosed parameter, and also, on the climate conditions of your area.

The dog fencing you wish to get installed should be properly galvanized and PVC coated, this way you can be certain about the longer shelf life of the dog mesh and whether or not they can withstand climate change.

It should be a proper UV inhibitor, so it can keep overheating in check.

If your dog is the one from a Jumper breed, you have to be certain about the height of your dog mesh. It also needs to be strong in order to withstand all the dog torment. The scratching, chewing, force applied by your pooch.

For such a breed, the dog owners need to install metal dog mesh with stronger posts and gates.

If you have a puppy or a small pooch, then a poly dog mesh made of 100% virgin polypropylene and 0% recycled is the one for you which should be a UV inhibitor as well. These wired fences for dogs are also strong but not as strong as the metallic one.

Even so, they achieve a shelf life of 15, 20 or 25 years depending upon the critter fence poly.

These dog meshes have to be wind-permeable.

Avoid the option of invisible electric fences completely. These meshes can induce negative behavioral changes which are often aggressive in your dog that can be harmful to the dog as well as your family members too (they might get bitten).

Also, a fence can keep them from running or escaping but it’s you who have to make the environment dog friendly so they don’t want to leave.

