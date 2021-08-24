How many brands are in there? Numerous, right? How did they build so much brand value and how well worth building a brand value of your company? Yes, creating a spectacular brand needs time and money but it is well worth making. It is worth it because brand value speaks and it increases the trust among the stakeholders.

Making a brand could be a troublesome and hardworking job. Luckily, there are some agencies that can help you reaching valuable customers and thus increasing the brand value multiple times than previous.





Today, an award-winning brand creating agency will be introduced.

UBlac: Leading branding Agency 2021

In 2021, global brands magazine declared UBlac as the leading branding agency of 2021. Being in the business over the last 10 years, UBlac emphasizes creating spectacular and mind-blowing marketing plans that help the brands to grow.

UBlac’s CEO Mr. Saad Seddiq has been asked, why this award is a matter of pride to him. The answer was-

This award proves the quality of our services. This award proves UBlac has been able to meet the demand of the brands by reaching out to valuable customers over the globe. Leading branding agency award showcases our journey of 10 years in a single small frame that we are good at what we are doing.

Mr. Seddiq added,

it is a matter of pride for the people of Jordan too as UBlac is the first-ever company from Jordan that received the award.

Of course, there are many reasons to be proud of UBlac. Great impressive words, indeed.

Why UBlac and What do they do?

Creating a new brand is not an easy task. It needs time, effort, good products in the line and overall customer satisfaction.

UBlac helps brands to grow through innovative plans. Innovation is the key to being a brand and UBlac helps in engaging people through innovative ideas. Giving life to ideas is the purpose of UBlac through UBlacagency.

The customer range of UBlac starts from the startup brands and ends in highly valued brands. They create the marketing plan by combining science and arts keeping business in mind, then letting people know why that specific online or offline product is valuable by highlighting the key points. Every brand creating agency tries to highlight the key points but UBlac is different in many terms. Besides, highlighting the key points, UBlac’s marketing plan categorizes the small points to reach the root level customer. The highlighted feature of a product could have very small value but still, it may capture the attention of the targeted people.

Knowing the customer is important in creating a brand and UBlac knows how to deal with it. This is what lead them to success in every project. Success in projects has paved the way to achieve the prestigious ‘Leading Branding Agency 2021’ award.

