If you’re thinking about adding a pair of fancy high-top sneakers to your shoe rack but aren’t too sure what you can wear them with to achieve a seamless look?

The sad truth is most people don’t tap into the full potential of their high-top sneakers. Sure, you might find somebody rocking the sneakers during a morning run, in the gym, or when running errands. But you’ll be surprised to learn that the shoes aren’t typically their go-to fashion accessories.





The usual reason for such scenarios is many people feel they don’t have as many outfits in their closets that would go well with the sneakers. What they don’t know is sneakers are potentially the most fashionable items in your closet. Believe it or not, you can pair them with several clothing items you probably already have.

So, what outfits can you rock with your fancy high-top sneakers for a head-turning look? Here are three top ideas:

1. A Maxi Skirt and Graphic T-Shirt

If you think you cannot pair your Golden Goose sneakers with your maxi skirt and tee, you are gravely mistaken. Combining these pieces will give you a perfect look for shopping, faraway trips, and even date nights with the girls.

But how do you rock the outfit?

Of course, your maxi skirt should settle just about your ankle and not cover your trendy sneakers. As for the tee, go for an oversized one, preferably with some bright graphics. This way, you’ll achieve a cool and casual yet edgy look from top to bottom while still feeling comfortable.

2. Your Favorite Workout Ensemble

This fashion statement should be a no-brainer. You have obviously noticed how sneakers go well with leggings, whether on friends, girls on workout videos, or sportswear models. After all, sneakers were initially made for precisely that- athletics.

So, if you have some trendy workout fashion somewhere in your closet, be sure to compliment them with these sneakers. You can take things up a notch by going workout gear in bright colors, interesting patterns, or stripes.

3. A Turtleneck and Your Favorite Pair of Khakis

Don’t have skirts or dresses in your closet? If you are a pants-over skirts kind of girl, you can still rock your high-top sneakers. To achieve that fancy, comfy look, you should definitely go for trendy pants and high-top sneakers. Top things off with a turtleneck, preferably a brightly colored one.

It’s 2021, where fashion is about trying new things. So, don’t be afraid to try different pant designs, colors, and materials. After all, a good pair of Golden Goose high-top sneakers can help you achieve the best look.

It’s Okay To Be a Little Obsessed With Sneakers

High-top sneakers are not only meant for working out or your off days. Of course, they look great with your jeans but are equally as great with trendy dresses, pencil skirts, and flashy coats.

If you have been a sneaker lover in hiding, 2021 is the year you need to be bold and get that shoe out of your closet. Try out the outfits listed above as a start, and if you like what you see, feel free to experiment with other outfits you think you can wear to pull off a great look.

