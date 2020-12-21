WEST READING, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CUBI–Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: CUBI), the parent company of Customers Bank and its operating division BankMobile (collectively “Customers”), today announced that it has been informed by Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (“Megalith”) that at Megalith’s previously announced special meeting of stockholders its stockholders voted in favor of all proposals relating to the proposed business combination between Megalith and BankMobile Technologies, Inc. (“BankMobile”).

As previously announced, Megalith, MFAC Merger Sub Inc. (“Merger Sub”) , Customers Bancorp, Customers Bank and BankMobile Technologies, Inc., (“BankMobile”) are parties to an Agreement and Plan of Merger (as amended to date, the “Merger Agreement”) providing for the merger of BankMobile with and into Merger Sub (the “Merger”), with Merger Sub surviving the Merger as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Megalith. It is expected that Megalith, upon the closing of the Merger, will change its name to “BM Technologies, Inc.”

To ensure economic efficiency, the parties currently expect the Merger to close on January 4, 2021, which among other reasons could be beneficial to Customers’ shareholders for tax planning purposes. Closing of the Merger is subject to a number of customary conditions, including the approval of Megalith stockholders that occurred today.

Customers Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company located in West Reading, Pennsylvania engaged in banking and related businesses through its bank subsidiary, Customers Bank, a full-service bank with $18.8 billion in assets as of September 30, 2020. A member of the Federal Reserve System with deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Customers Bank is an equal opportunity lender that provides a range of banking and lending services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, individuals and families. Services and products are available wherever permitted by law through digital-first apps, online portals, and a network of offices and branches. Customers Bancorp, Inc.’s voting common shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CUBI.

