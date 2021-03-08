Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys have had a significant contract battle over the past two seasons. Prescott’s agent wants his client to get top dollar, and, a fair amount of years. Rumor is, his camp wants the Cowboys to offer Patrick Mahomes level of contract. Does Dak Prescott deserve a Patrick Mahomes-like contract?

Contracts, many times, are driven by perceived market value and teams can easily drive up the market price for a position by the way they negotiate with a player they highly covet.

When Carson Wentz agreed to his 4-year, $128 million contract extension in June of 2019, he set the bar for other upcoming QB contract extensions. Wentz is obviously a good quarterback, but if a guy who has missed eight games over his first four years due to injury and who watched his backup lead the Eagles to their first Super Bowl victory is worth $32 million a year then the market should dictate that Dak Prescott is worth more than that.

When you compare the two, two things are apparent: Prescott has had one major injury in his career. Before this last season, he never missed a game. More than that, Prescott has a higher completion percentage on more attenpts, and more passing yards.

One could easily attribute these numbers (or lack of) to Wentz being injured, which proves another point. Durability. The Cowboys saw Prescott take over for then-injured Tony Romo. Dallas went 13-3. The young quarterback has heard it all. From “he doesn’t have pocket presence”, to “he isn’t accurate enough”. He’s heard “he improvises too much and doesn’t have a high football IQ”.

Regardless of what’s being spoken by media, the Dallas Cowboys offense continues to live and die by Dak Prescott. Prescott has 17,634 passing yards, 106 passing touchdowns and 40 interceptions thus far. When the Cowboys are in a pinch, the Dallas Cowboys can also count on him to run. With 1,314 rushing yards and 24 rushing touchdowns in his young career, it is a proven fact that Prescott can also add to the rushing game.

The proof is in the pudding. Does Dak Prescott deserve a Patrick Mahomes-like contract? Signs point to “yes”. The value of this player is not just determined by Super Bowl rings, to be honest, it shouldn’t be.

Here is a list of the highest paid quarterback in the NFL. The majority of the players on that list have at least one Super Bowl APPEARANCE. The Cowboys are on the verge of something great. There was proof when Prescott played last season. In five games he played, he was on pace to break the record for most passing yards in a single season. Some owner will pay the young man what he and his agent want. For me, the proof is in the pudding. Therefore, I’ll ask you: Does Dak Prescott deserve a Patrick Mahomes-like contract?

