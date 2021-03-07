“Numb” is one of the most recognizable songs from Linkin Park.

With powerful lyrics such as “Can’t you see that you’re smothering me. Holding too tightly, afraid to lose control? ‘Cause everything that you thought I would be. Has fallen apart right in front of you. Every step that I take is another mistake to you. (Caught in the undertow, just caught in the undertow). And every second I waste is more than I can take. I’ve become so numb, I can’t feel you there, Become so tired. So much more aware, I’m becoming this. All I want to do, Is be more like me, And be less like you. And I know, I may end up failing too, But I know, You were just like me with someone disappointed in you.”

So it’s not surprising that it’s a popular cover. What is though is the number of instrumental versions. As someone who grew up listening to Linkin Park and who was able to see them three times these instrumentals are absolutely incredible.

Since I’ve listened to these instrumental covers I wanted to share some of the best covers of “Numb” that I have found. Also these are in no particular order and I hope you enjoy them.

