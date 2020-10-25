Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Live Stream Reddit free: Week 7 NFL game on TV

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Cowboys vs Washington live stream: how to watch NFL week 7 online from anywhere. Dallas Cowboys at Washington Football Team: Live stream, how to watch, odds, time. A classic NFL rivalry will be renewed Sunday with desperation as a through line for the two teams.

The NFC East is a wild ride. The Dallas Cowboys top the division despite suffering four defeats from six, and today they face bottom of the pile Washington, whose record reads 1-5. Combine that with the fact that the two teams are historic rivals and this one should be a good old-fashioned street fight. Follow our guide as we explain where to find a Cowboys vs Washington live stream and watch all the NFL action online wherever you are.

The Cowboys have by far the worst defense in the NFL. Nobody else comes close to the 218 points they’ve conceded so far, and they’ve allowed fewer than 30 in just one game. That was far from okay when Dak Prescott was fit and firing, but now that he’s out with a long-term injury, the outlook just got a whole lot bleaker.

Washington have lost five in a row and are desperately poor in offense, but sure they can put something together against a side that conceded 34 points to the Giants. Not that Washington are any better than the Giants, but it’s close. The Burgundy and Gold were defeated by a single point at the hands of the G-Men in Week 6.

Cowboys vs Washington live stream

The Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Football Team game kicks off at 1pm ET/10am PT (5pm GMT) at FedExField in the nation’s capital. Full NFL live streaming and TV channel details are below – and you can watch your preferred coverage from anywhere

Kyle Allen is expected to start at QB ahead of Dwayne Haskins and Alex Smith, and we hope Ron Rivera’s still thinking positive and aggressive after his risky late call to go for the win last week didn’t pay off. That’s what we like to see.

For the Cowboys, Prescott’s injury means there’s a lot of pressure on the stand-in Andy Dalton to paper over their many cracks. The defense almost looks a lost cause at this point, and Zeke Elliott’s fumbling streak isn’t exactly helping matters either. Read on as we explain how to watch the Cowboys vs Washington online and get an NFL live stream wherever you are right now.

The Dallas Cowboys are looking to reclaim the NFC East lead from the Philadelphia Eagles, who moved ahead thanks to Thursday night’s 22-21 win over the New York Giants. Dallas is seeking answers on both sides of the ball, as the offense faceplanted in Andy Dalton’s first game as a starter and the defense is allowing an NFL-worst 36.3 points per game.

Washington, however, has its own struggles to address amid a five-game losing streak. Quarterback Kyle Allen has yet to provide a spark in taking over the starting role for an offense averaging a league-low 275.3 yards per game.

The pass rush could be key. An already decimated Cowboys offensive line will be without perennial Pro Bowl offensive guard Zack Martin, and Washington is looking to reinvigorate a group that has slowed down since notching eight sacks in the season-opening win over the Eagles.

Here’s everything you need to know for Sunday:

What time does Cowboys vs. Washington?

The game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 25.

What TV channel is Cowboys vs. Washington on?

The game will be aired on Fox.

How can I watch Cowboys vs. Washington online via live stream?

Fans can watch the game via live stream on NFL RedZone or fuboTV.

How to watch the Cowboys vs Washington from outside your country

If you’ve mismatched a holiday or you’re away on business and you want to watch your country’s coverage from abroad, then you’ll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

How to watch a FREE Cowboys vs Washington live stream of today’s NFL game in the US

Today’s Cowboys vs Washington game is being shown on Fox Sports, with kick-off scheduled for 1pm ET/10am PT.

If you’ve got Fox Sports as part of your cable package, you can stream the match online via the Fox website. If you haven’t, a great option right now is to take advantage of Sling TV’s FREE trial on its Blue package, which includes FS1, Fox in most major markets, and also comes with NFL Network for good measure.

How to watch Cowboys vs Washington FREE without cable

In general though, we recommend FuboTV as the best to watch NFL games without cable this season.

That’s because for complete coverage of all nationally televised NFL games in the 2020/21 regular season without cable, you need access to Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network – and only FuboTV currently offers them all to the best of our knowledge.

Pricing starts from $64.99 a month, which is a darn sight cheaper than cable, and there’s even a FREE 7-day FuboTV trial you can take advantage of. That means you can watch today’s Cowboys vs Washington game 100% free!

One of the things we love about Fubo is that it makes canceling easy if you decide it’s not for you – and it’s easy to get started, too, thanks to a slick payment system that accepts internationally recognized payment platform PayPal as well as major credit and debit cards.

Don’t forget, you can take your favorite NFL streaming coverage with you wherever you are with the help of a good VPN – try the best around, ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30-days.

Not interested in signing up for cable or for a streaming service? Yahoo is showing every NFL game that’s being broadcast in your local TV market for free in its Yahoo Sports app, including the Cowboys vs Washington.

