Rumors have swirled since Micah Parsons was drafted. The rumors say that Leighton Vander Esch and Jaylon Smith’s future could be in doubt. With the Cowboys passing on the Vander Esch’s fifth- year option, the speculation will continue to run rampant until we see what happens next. And, with the Cowboys draft choices this year, speculation only continues to grow.

The 10th pick of the 2021 NFL Draft was used by the Cowboys to draft Micah Parsons. Parsons should immediately fill the missing place of Sean Lee. After Sean Lee retired just weeks ago, it presented yet another hole in the already weak Cowboys defense. Management could also see Parsons fill in for Vander Esch or Smith should they get injured.

The Cowboys didn’t stop there at what looks to be a defensive overhaul. Jabril Cox is considered to be the steal of the draft by local media. Cox, also a linebacker, would also be a cheaper and younger solution to inflating contracts. To make things more interesting, Osa Odighizuwa (DT), Chauncey Golston (DE), and Quinton Bohanna (DT) were all selected in the draft.

Not only are the Cowboys showing a commitment to the trenches, they are also showing that they’d like to get to the quarterback and ball a little more. Additionally, the Cowboys seemed to draft a player who believes he can make an immediate impact. Frankly, that is something the Cowboys have been missing. However, they have that player in cornerback Naishon Wright.

“I look at myself as a more athletic and agile Richard Sherman,” Wright tells the DFW media. “That scheme just fits perfect.” Bold statement from the young man, but what If he can back it up? There are plenty more draft picks that didn’t make the discussion in this article – and they deserve their spot in the Cowboys draft list. However, it’s tough to accurately call where they could fit in.

Regardless of the names being discussed and the names left off the article, one thing is true: A young crop of players like the 2021 Dallas Cowboys draft class will certainly put their older counterparts on notice. For once, the Cowboys have a crop of players that could make a big impact. And fast.

