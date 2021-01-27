From Attorney to Movie Producer: How David Rubenstein of Independent Filmmaker Day is Breaking New Ground for Indie Creators

How does a heralded business attorney from New Jersey become a powerbroker in the world of filmmaking, and in short order, attract those who’ve won Oscars, Golden Globes, Grammys, and iconic personalities?

Such is the story of David Rubenstein, Esq. who is widely regarded as one of the budding stars in the vast constellation of independent filmmaking.

He is the Founder of Rubenstein Business Law and attended the prestigious University of Miami School of Law. Much celebrated among his peers, Rubenstein has been voted a “Super Lawyer Rising Star” for seven years in a row.

Clearly, Rubenstein is no stranger to goal attainment and bringing his concepts to practical, tangible reality. In a recent interview with The Inscriber Magazine, we discussed his fascinating backstory and his brainchild, Independent Filmmaker Day.

Rubenstein explained that his journey into the world of filmmaking began as a Producer’s Consultant on the acclaimed film Human Capital, staring Marisa Tomei and Liev Schreiber, which premiered on the red carpet at the Toronto International Film Festival.

In 2019, David launched Independent Filmmaker Day (IFD), which is the premier network in North America of directors, producers, actors, and creators involved in film.

Rubenstein’s success has been quick and astonishing, as in a short span of time, he and IFD have already attracted the participation of Hollywood celebrities such as Ice-T, Richard Dreyfuss, Jason Alexander, and Tony Shalhoub, and countless others.

In our interview, Rubenstein noted that too often, filmmakers learn about the technical aspects of how to film their project, but lack the education on how to actually turn their project from dream into reality.

As such, IFD strives to fill that gap by providing insightful programming and opportunities for filmmakers to learn from the best.

When Inscriber Magazine asked how a creator can make their projects stand out more, Rubenstein replied that the best way is to improve one’s numbers and following on social media.

He stated, “This will show studios and distributors that you have a project with a following, which will make them lean in and learn more. Having more followers will also attract the best talent and funding because everyone will want to be part of a winning team.”

Rubenstein was also quick to point out that – love it or hate it — social media is here to stay, and its importance for entrepreneurs and business owners of all stripes will continue to grow exponentially with each passing year. In fact, he went so far as to say that in 2021, if you don’t have a robust online footprint, in essence, you or your creative projects do not exist.

For this reason, Independent Filmmaker Day offers participants resources that can help them turbo-boost their social media presence.

Rubenstein said, “It’s an inescapable fact that the decision-makers you want to reach will assess your social media presence as a form of social currency and capital. Since human beings are generally lazy, we use each other’s online presence as a digital shorthand to determine who is credible and has garnered the social proof that indicates they (or their creative projects) are worth a closer look.”

In concluding our interview, we asked Rubenstein the most vital thing to remember when pitching a creative project.

He explained that it’s crucial to include a pitch book that highlights the key factors that separate your project from the rest. You want to make your project memorable, but also demonstrate key facts and figures that impress the reader to ensure that your project moves to the top of the pile.

