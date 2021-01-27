Introducing All Hung Up Hangers by Donna Zalter, “The Hanger Lady,” and luxury realtor who had her ‘aha’ moment after walking through countless closets showing property and realized there were no quality custom hangers on the market, so she decided to invent them. “The Hanger Lady” is on a mission to provide stylish hangers for luxury closets and people who care about how their clothes are hung. All hangers are non-slip, resilient, and come in many colors so as to coordinate with the closet, while not breaking the bank. All Hung Up Hangers are accessorizing the closet space by creating jewelry for the closet, while also being strong and retail grade. Gone are the days of snapping and breaking cheap box store hangers- these last forever, saving both money and the environment.

The company has plans to partner up to sell a line of high-end closet safes.

More about Donna Zalter As a professional realtor specializing in luxury residences, Donna has had the unique opportunity to view many beautiful homes from the inside. Always splendidly decorated throughout, one area that was often overlooked was the closet space, specifically the hangers. Donna recognized the need for high-end, custom-monogrammed hangers that would complete the look of the closet and protect the clothing inside. After three years of extensive research and design, Donna has launched All Hung Up Hangers by Design. These upscale hangers are meant for discriminating clients who appreciate clients who appreciate the quality and durability, the all-important non-slip design, as well as the wide array of styles fashioned to pamper every item in their closets. Donna’s unbridled energy and enthusiasm, along with her commitment to meeting the needs of her clients, are displayed in the beautiful and innovative hangers she has created. Creating All Hung Up Hangers was not a fortunate accident or an overnight success.

