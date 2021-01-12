Stargirl was introduced as a character in the DC comic book Stars and S.T.R.I.P.E. in 1999. Since then, she has caught the attention of thousands of adoring fans, becoming a huge sensation with young people.

How Stargirl Was Born

The teenager, named Courtney Whitmore, was a typical teen interested in going to the mall and talking about boys. That changed when her mother remarried and moved the family from Los Angeles to a tiny town in Nebraska. While snooping through her new stepfather’s belongings, she discovered the powerful belt he had worn when he partnered with the original Star-Spangled Kid. She found that when she wore the belt, she had incredible powers as well. To keep her safe, her stepfather created robot armor he named S.T.R.I.P.E. The two teamed up to become Star-Spangled Kid and S.T.R.I.P.E. to fight crime in her small town.

While keeping the town safe from the powerful evil forces surrounding it, some famous super heroes heard about the duo’s brave feats. Stargirl eventually impressed The Justice Society of America, who invited her to join as an apprentice. She was finally made a full-fledged member and named Stargirl when Starman retired and gave her his Cosmic Staff.

When Stargirl Was Introduced to TV Viewers

Stargirl gained a huge audience when DC Universe ordered the series for TV in July of 2018. Executive produced by Geoff Johns and starring Brec Bassinger as Stargirl and Luke Wilson as her stepfather, the series became a hit. In July of 2020, it was renewed for a second season. Guest appearances were made by several famous actors in the first season, including Joel McHale and Lou Ferrigno Jr.

Why Stargirl Inspired a New Generation of DC Comic Fans

Stargirl is young, smart and full of optimism. This immediately appealed to younger fans who welcomed a new generation of heroes to the Justice Society of America.

Most young kids and teenagers can identify with the struggles she faced in the beginning. Her new responsibilities required a lot of work and dedication, which impacted her social life and her schoolwork. She wasn’t popular and didn’t make friends easily, although she eventually found a trustworthy group of friends. She became an inspiration to kids struggling with the difficulties of being an outcast and finding their identity.

Stargirl has won the hearts of a multi-generational group of fans, but kids especially identify with the trials she faces being a teenager today.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

