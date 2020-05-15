Denver Broncos: QB Drew Lock and Revamped Offense Are Going To Be A Problem In The AFC West

DOVE VALLEY, CO – With the 2020 Virtual NFL Draft now in the books, one team that quietly upgraded and possibly emerged into a legit threat to challenge the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs are their long-time and AFL bitter rivals from the Mile High City in the Denver Broncos.



Denver, who finished 7-9—tied for second in the AFC West with the now-Las Vegas Raiders—saw a glimmer of hope for the future with rookie quarterback Drew Lock, who pased for 1,020 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions in five games. With the former second-round pick out of Missouri under center, Denver went 4-1 with Lock, tying franchise icon—and current General Manager and President of Football Operations—John Elway in wins by a Broncos rookie QB.



If Denver’s draft selections in double-dipping at wide receiver in Jerry Jeudy out of Alabama, KJ Hamler from Penn State, one of the top-rated centers in Lloyd Cushenberry out of LSU and former Mizzou teammate in TE Albert Okwuegbunam on Day 1 and 2 are any indication, Lock is a lock to be the future face of the Broncos going forward.



Combine that with current starters on offense in hometown hero Phillip Lindsay, newly-acquired RB Melvin Gordon, Courtland Sutton in addition to a formidable tight end duo of Jeff Heuerman and Noah Fant and Denver’s offense suddenly looks both balanced and formidable under new offensive coordinator, Pat Shurmur.



If there is one reason why Denver could be a tough out and serious problem, it is their defense, led by All-Pro edge rusher Von Miller and third-year LB Bradley Chubb. Denver’s defensive line is also going to become formidable under head coach Vic Fangio and defensive coordinator Ed Donatell, as they ranked ranked No. 11 in total defense (324.3 yards allowed per game), No. 9 in scoring defense — as one of nine teams giving up fewer than 20 points per game — and No.5 in pass defense, per ESPN.



The secondary could also be one of the best in the division—and NFL—thanks to acquiring DB AJ Bouye via from Jacksonville for a 2020 fourth-round pick and signing Bryce Callahan for three years and $21 million. While the defense will be rock-solid once again, can Lock help take the Broncos revamped offense to the next level and become a threat?



If last year was any sign, then Lock and the Broncos are going to be a team to keep an eye on this coming season.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

