Gold Rush! Why the NFC Champion San Francisco 49ers Are Still the Gold Standard

The NFC will once again go through the 49ers….FOR A WHILE

Even given the Super Bowl loss to Kansas City, even given the way that they lost, it has only set the 49ers up for greatness. No, not just greatness, it has set them up for…wait for it…ANOTHER DYNASTIC RUN.

Sorry Chiefs Kingdom, but the Niners Empire is ready to rule again.

Let’s admit this, 2019 was an overachieving season for the defending NFC Champion San Francisco 49ers. Most pundits, save yours truly, had picked the 49ers to win about 9 games and sneak into the playoffs.

Then 2019 happened. You saw the story.

Why are they the Gold Standard…again?

It starts with a punishing run game. That’s how they beat their opponents into submission. Raheem Mostert, aka Mosterati, TeCo Tevin Coleman, and now rookie Salvon Ahmed out of Washington – 3,000 yards easy this season I predict.

That savage – absolutely savage defense. Across the front you have FOUR first round draft picks. Nick Bosa, Arik Armstead, Solomon Thomas, and DeForest Buckner did more than frighten you, they BROKE You. Buckner is gone, but there’s another beast in waiting in the form of Javon Kinlaw from South Carolina. Oh by the way, there’s Dee Ford whom many thought was trade bait. Not!

The offense, who many think have regressed, have actually PROgressed. Even though big receiver Emmanual Sanders is gone, they have a fellow named Deebo Samuel, “The Finisher”, Kendrick Bourne, rookie Brandon Aiyuk, Jalen Hurd who should be healthy, and the man among men George Kittle – New Orleans, hello. Oh by the way, there’s Jimmy G. Who is getting better unbeknownst to the masses outside of the Bay.

Then there are the men in charge. John Lynch, questioned from day one about running a team as a GM. Kyle Shanahan, an offensive genius who WILL win a FEW Super Bowls folks – within the next four years. Shanahan took his lumps the first two years, but 2019 happened and there’s nowhere to go but UP for the 49ers.

They ARE the Gold Standard. They WILL be the Gold Standard. To borrow from a song, “Levi’s Stadium is Starting to feel like Candlestick Park.” Thank you E40 and the song “Bang Bang Niner Gang.”

Doubt them if you dare. But be prepared for the Gold Rush!

