Different Types of Flooring Options for Crowded Places

The main purpose of investing in good quality floorings is its durability. It is an absolute necessity to invest in good quality flooring when it comes to public places or crowded places like stations, airport terminals, schools, colleges, hospitals, restaurants, and other public places. Usually, if you use temporary floorings in a crowded place, they will tear or come off eventually. That is not a pleasant thing to eyes, besides it may create a lot of trouble to the people if you use floorings that are not durable or are of cheap quality. In commercial flooring, there is a lot of option you can try to make it look elegant as well as durable. Not to forget that when it comes to commercial floors, it looks plays an important role. So, below are some of the top-rated durable options you can use in commercial flooring.

Terrazzo Flooring

Terrazzo flooring is one of the most aesthetically elegant floorings, which is available in the market. Not only its looks, but it is also the most durable flooring out there in the market. You can say that terrazzo is the leading flooring variety when it comes to durability. By using terrazzo flooring you can customize the floor design according to your preference. You can implement any logo as per your desire in the terrazzo flooring. Terrazzo is a popular commercial flooring varietyand it is used in places like the entrance of your office, hotels, shopping malls, and restaurants. People use it to make a good impression on their clients and customers.

Quarry Tile Flooring

Quarry tile is made up of premium quality hard-fired clay. Quarry tile is much cheaper than any other commercial flooring options, yet it provides the same functionality and durability. Another important thing about quarry tiles is that it will last for a long duration. Hence, it is essential to be installed by a professional. It takes skill and effort to install a flooring properly, and that’s why you should hire the right people for installation. As quarry tiles are spill-proof and withstand foot traffic and grease build-up, it will be perfect for kitchens, restaurants, and places like that.

Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT)

In the last few years, LVT took the commercial flooring industry by storm. According to the people who have used LVT flooring, it is said to be durable enough to withstand the load of any public or traffic area. LVT is used mainly in hospital lobbies, five-star restaurants, and other places like that. LVT comes in a variety of ranges with different price options. LVT can get used in places like schools, commercial offices, and governmental offices. LVT can withstand lite spills and abrasions.

Epoxy Flooring System

The Epoxy Flooring system is probably the most versatile flooring system when it comes to commercial flooring. Epoxy Flooring is nothing but a thermosetting resin layer directly applied on top of a solid moisture-treated concrete slab. Epoxy flooring can prevent wear and any kind of tear due to abrasions, overactive foot traffic or even spilling of harmful chemicals. It can be used in both commercial and industrial purposes. Its cost-effectiveness makes it even more suitable for its use in private apartments. Because of its strong character, it is used in chemical labs.

Rubber Flooring

You can guess by the name that rubber flooring is much softer than any other commercial flooring available in the market. Rubber flooring is durable enough to fit in all kinds of commercial projects along with gyms and dance studios. However, as rubber flooring is slip-resistant and sound absorbent it gets used mostly in places like gyms, yoga centres, dance studios, game stations, and others high activity areas. These commercial floor variants have become very much popular on the market right now.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

