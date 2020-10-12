Disney Celebrates the Return of Frozen Fan Fest With the Announcement of First-ever Frozen Virtual Playdate

Playdate to be Hosted by Ayesha Curry and Will Feature A Day’s Worth of Activities for Fans of All Ages

Trailer for the Disney+ Original Short “Once Upon a Snowman” to Globally Debut During the Digital Event

Global Celebration of All Things Frozen to Also Include New Product, Retail Promotions, a Frozen Fashion Week and More

GLENDALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–One year since the global phenomenon of Disney’s “Frozen 2” and its retail event took fans by storm, Frozen Fan Fest is back with exclusive content, digital adventures and new toys, apparel, games, books and more inspired by the internationally acclaimed films from Walt Disney Animation Studios.





This year, the highlight of Frozen Fan Fest will be an engaging Virtual Playdate hosted by chef, two-time New York Times best-selling author, entrepreneur, television host and producer, Ayesha Curry, that will air on October 18. The digital event will be available for one day only, offering families the ultimate “Frozen 2” experience all from the comfort of home. With a robust schedule of new and curated content, immersive activities and more, participants will also get an exclusive first look at the trailer for “Once Upon a Snowman,” the new short from Walt Disney Animation Studios, which debuts on Disney+ on October 23.

“I’m thrilled to join in on all of the Frozen Fan Fest fun as the host of the first-ever Frozen Virtual Playdate,” said Ayesha Curry. “We are big fans of Frozen 2 in our home, and I love that the film celebrates the importance of family, which is something that’s deeply important to me. I’m overjoyed to be a part of an event that offers families a fun a way to spend quality time together, all while enjoying the magic of Arendelle in their homes.”

The Playdate line-up will include activities appealing to Frozen fans of all ages, such as a sing-a-long, choreographed dance lesson, an American Sign Language tutorial of “Show Yourself,” and the unique opportunity to learn how to draw Olaf with Trent Correy and Dan Abraham, the directors of “Once Upon a Snowman.” Additional segments will feature new apparel, fashion accessories, bedding, toys, costumes and more from Hasbro, Jakks Pacific, H&M, Hanna Andersson, Party City, Franco Manufacturing, shopDisney.com and the LEGO Group. Guest appearances will include social influencers and Frozen fans, as well as stars from Frozen: the hit Broadway Musical North American Tour, Radio Disney’s Cameron McLeod and Jason Maybaum from Disney Channel’s Raven’s Home.

“Since audiences were first introduced to the kingdom of Arendelle seven years ago, Frozen has become universally beloved,” said Kareem Daniel, president, Disney Consumer Products, Games and Publishing. “As fans around the world continue to seek out ways to step into this iconic story, we are thrilled to expand this experience – meeting consumers where they are by bringing new products and digital content to life for families at home.”

Frozen Fan Fest also kicks off today, October 12, in EMEA with a “Frozen Fashion Week,” a series of short fashion shows that spotlight all-new footwear and apparel, culminating in a full fashion show on October 18. Complete with imaginative vignettes and never-before-seen styles that lean into key elements of the story and its characters, portions of the fashion show will air as a part of the Virtual Playdate on October 18.

Beginning today, fans can visit www.disney.com/FrozenFanFest for a full schedule of events, downloadable activities and more. The Playdate will start at 9 a.m. PST on October 18 and will be available for one day only. Additional information can be found by following #FrozenFanFest.

About Disney Consumer Products, Games and Publishing

Disney Consumer Products, Games and Publishing (CPGP) brings the magic of The Walt Disney Company’s brands and franchises—including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more—into the daily lives of families and fans around the world through products and experiences across more than 100 retail categories from toys and t-shirts to apps, books, video games, and more. A division of the Disney Parks, Experiences and Products segment, CPGP’s global operations include: the world’s largest licensing business, one of the biggest children’s publishing brands, a leading licensor of interactive games across platforms, Disney store locations globally, and the shopDisney e-commerce platform.

About Frozen

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ animated feature “Frozen” launched a worldwide phenomenon in 2013, earning more than $1.27 billion in global box office and receiving the Academy Award®, Golden Globe® and BAFTA® Award for best animated feature. Its Oscar®-nominated sequel, “Frozen 2,” was released in 2019 to more than $1.45 billion globally, and the two films stand as the highest grossing animated films of all time globally, showing the power and broad appeal of this beloved brand. The films are directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee, written by Lee and produced by Peter Del Vecho, and are renowned for their award-winning music by songwriters Kristin Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez and composer Christophe Beck. The “Frozen” soundtrack, featuring the Oscar-winning song “Let It Go,” is quadruple Platinum with over 10 million units sold worldwide and spent 33 weeks in the top 5 on the Billboard 200 chart, including 13 weeks at No. 1, while the chart-topping “Frozen 2” soundtrack, featuring the Oscar-nominated standout “Into the Unknown,” was recently nominated for a Billboard Music Award. “Frozen The Musical” played on Broadway from 2018 to 2020, embarking on a North American tour in 2019 along with several upcoming worldwide productions, and “Frozen” characters can be seen throughout Disney Parks & Resorts in both attractions and live stage shows. On Disney+, fans can catch up on “Frozen,” “Frozen 2” and dive deeper into the world with the Disney+ original docuseries “Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2,” “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure” and the upcoming “Once Upon A Snowman” animated original short.

About Frozen 2

Why was Elsa born with magical powers? What truths about the past await Elsa as she ventures into the unknown to the enchanted forests and dark seas beyond Arendelle? The answers are calling her but also threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she’ll face a dangerous but remarkable journey. In Frozen, Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In Frozen 2, she must hope they are enough. From the Academy Award®-winning team—directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, producer Peter Del Vecho and songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez—and featuring the voices of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad, Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Frozen 2 opened in U.S. theaters on Nov. 22, 2019.

About Walt Disney Animation Studios

Combining masterful artistry and storytelling with groundbreaking technology, Walt Disney Animation Studios is a filmmaker-driven animation studio responsible for creating some of the most beloved films ever made. Located in Burbank, WDAS continues to build on its rich legacy of innovation and creativity, from the first fully-animated feature film, 1937’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, to 2019’s Frozen 2, the biggest animated film of all time. Among the studio’s timeless creations are Pinocchio, Sleeping Beauty, The Jungle Book, The Little Mermaid, The Lion King, Frozen, Big Hero 6 and Zootopia.

About Disney+

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more. As part of Disney’s Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI) segment, Disney+ is available on most internet-connected devices and offers commercial-free programming with a variety of original feature-length films, documentaries, live-action and animated series and short-form content. Alongside unprecedented access to Disney’s incredible library of film and television entertainment, the service is also the exclusive streaming home for the latest releases from The Walt Disney Studios. Visit DisneyPlus.com to subscribe and/or learn more about the service.

