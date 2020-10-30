DIY: How To Make Your Own Bar At Home

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















During the Covid-19 pandemic, we’ve all spent more time in our homes than ever before. Plus, because many of our favourite places have been closed during the pandemic, we’ve all considered how we can bring our usual haunts to our home. One great way of doing this is by building a DIY bar and bringing the pub to you. Here’s a step-by-step guide to how you can do just that.

#1 Plan your design

Most people put their home bar in a shed or outbuilding, but you can place your home bar anywhere that suits your needs. If you’re struggling for inspiration, take a look at bars other people have made, like these options. From small cabinets to huge professional set-ups, there’s sure to be a bar design that suits your space.

Although all bars are slightly different, you can use some standard measurements to help you plan. For example, home bars have a standard bar height of 42” and the top should have an overhang of at least 8”. If you stick to these measurements, you’ll find it much easier to find bar stools that fit. Although most bar stools are 30” tall, designs do vary, so you choose your bar stools before you finalise the height of your design.

If you haven’t found any bar stools already, check these out. After you’ve selected your favourite, you can then work out the required height of your bar. This way, you can ensure you won’t have the knees of your customers knocking on the bar top.

Once you’re happy with the height of your bar, you’ll need to decide on the size of the top you require. Generally speaking, most bar tops are a maximum of 20” wide, but some are as slender as 16”. Within this measurement, you should include space for your moulding around the edge. Although it’s tempting to skip adding the moulding, it’s very useful for preventing spillages and adds a professional feel.

#2 Draw your design and mock it up

Once you’ve committed to your design, draw up a detailed plan. This should include exact measurements and a list of all the materials you’ll need, including fixtures and fittings. Not only will this plan make it far easier for you to build your bar, but the plan will also show you all the materials you require. This means you can accurately budget.

Once you’re happy with your final plan, mock the project up in your space before you commit. This way, you’ll be able to see exactly how the finished project will look in your space.

#3 Buy your bar essentials

Finally, consider how you will supply your bar. If you’re planning on drinking your beer from a keg, then you’ll need to find some extra space in the room next door or in the far corner of the room. In this space, you’ll need a fridge, a system of tubing and CO2 pressure. You’ll also need to insulate your lines with pipe insulation or expanding foam to keep your beer cold and fully carbonated.

If you’re buying kegs, remember to buy small. A standard keg in a pub will hold 88 pints. However, unless you’re planning on regularly hosting large gatherings, then you’re unlikely to drink all the beer before it expires (a keg only keeps beer fresh for around a month). So, instead, buy personal kegs that hold 10-20 pints at a time.

On top of this, you’ll also need to purchase a cleaning solution. This is because you’ll need to flush your pipes every six weeks or so. If you think installing the pipes will be too difficult or you’re not sure you’ll stick to the upkeep, then just buy bottled beer instead.

Finally, consider the wall behind your bar. A personalised bar sign will provide a professional touch, but make sure you surround it with optics and a fridge so you can serve wine and spirits, too.

By building your own bar at home, you can bring the vibe of your favourite watering hole to your home. Whether you’re creating a cool club, speakeasy or traditional British pub, you’ll love hosting and entertaining in your new space. Plus, remember that building a home bar can be a great investment. After all, according to this study, it’s estimated that many of us spend almost £70 every time we go on a night out, so building your own home bar could actually save you money in the long run.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

