Double Roller Blinds: The New Addition to Your Home

First let us know, few more bits regarding the double roller blinds before answering this question…What are double roller blinds?

The blind manufactured out of dual fabric which gives you two different layers places horizontally one after the other. The design not only adds more style to your room but also helps in controlling light and has some privacy. The sheer fabric allows a lot of light into the room whereas the thicker fabric blocks it efficiently. We can also adjust the amount of light we would like to have in the room too. You get privacy and a darkroom whenever you want. They are also called day/night blinds due to their effective light control.

Advantages of Double Roller Blinds:

Changing to double roller blinds, you can get more darkness in your room whenever you want and a lot of privacy too. This also helps in the optimization of your sleep cycles. You can be more energetic every day after you wake up.

You don’t want a dark room always too…in that case; you can switch to the sheer fabric part. The sheer fabric filters the light and softens it. You need not keep the lights on even in the daytime, hence we even save energy. The double roller blinds provide you with bot desired light and a lot of privacy.

Light getting into your room can disturb your sleep. Our body produces a hormone named melatonin at night, which makes your brain work much better. Melatonin also helps with many other ailments ranging from heartburn to depression. Switch the blinds to the thicker fabric to block the morning sun and enjoy your sleep.

The light and temperature control will save a lot of electricity. You can give a good break to your air conditioners and lights. This will, in turn, reduce your electricity bill. You save energy and these blinds are ecofriendly too.

They add up to your interiors, they can be customized keeping in mind the shades of your interior. The interior designers will guide you with colours that will not only complement the décor but also enhance it. Though DIY is always an option, it is advised to hire a qualified team to customize and install them to avoid a mess.

There are many options for fabric that can be customized on order. The fabrics are designed keeping in mind the climatic conditions of the place. Easy to maintain and pocket-friendly double roller blinds make a very good option for bathrooms and bedrooms where one needs privacy and light control.

Making them mould-resistant, non-flammable and bacteria-free is an added advantage.

With all these advantages there is no question on why you should still prefer roller blinds for your house. They are the best options for your house as they not only add privacy but also give a new look to your house. It’s very easy to maintain the blinds as they are bacteria-free. Creating privacy and desired lighting in the room is the main aim or purpose of such designs. They can be used in rooms, bathrooms at home. In-office double roller blinds can be used in the meeting rooms where the use of the projector is more. The Light will restrict the visibility of the picture which is projected.

After learning that there are so many advantages with the double roller blinds, you can now make a wise decision and change your choice if needed. Make the best choice which works well both with your pockets and the décor. Most importantly we must be satisfied with the choices you make, to avoid the regret of the wrong choice whenever you see them.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

