Following the unprecedented outbreak and rapid spread of the coronavirus pandemic, people have upped their hygiene standards. To curb the transmission of the virus, we are urged to keep our hands clean through regular washing or hand sanitizers.

But you may notice that after prolonged use of soaps and sanitizers, your skin may begin drying out and become itchy. People are now starting to consider CBD cream for dry skin.

CBD has become an everyday topic, especially when the focus is on health and wellness. The beauty industry has not been left behind. Cosmetic scientists are looking at CBD in skincare products to replace pharmaceutical non-steroidal skin creams, oils, and lotions.

Cannabidiol continues to prove its efficacy in a myriad of conditions and disorders. But for us to understand precisely how CBD helps the skin, let us first answer what CBD is?

CBD Debunked

It is a chemical compound found in some cannabis varieties and hemp plants. Cannabidiol is non-psychotropic, and when used, produces no euphoria or sensations of highness. It is derived as oil, which is then infused with everyday items for various purposes.

There are numerous CBD benefits, both clinical and non-medical. Some reasons people give for trying CBD include:

● Reducing pain and inflammation

● Alleviating stress, anxiety, and depression

● For better sleep and focus

● Regulating moods

● Improving gastrointestinal disorders such as loss of appetite and indigestion

● To help manage the severity of symptoms brought about by other conditions like cancer, fibromyalgia, or menopause

● Increasing creative flow

● Enhancing sexual desire

And now, researchers in the cosmetic industry begin to wonder, can CBD help with skin issues and disorders? Although research is in the early stages, some medical practitioners have determined that cannabidiol is useful when prescribed to patients affected by eczema or atopic dermatitis. But what does CBD do for skincare? Read on to find out more.

How CBD Cream for Dry Skin Works

Healthy skin is defined by its ability to renew itself naturally. The old skin cells die and shed off. They are then replaced by new cells. For whatever reason, if your skin is unable to rejuvenate quickly enough, you may suffer from dry skin, which may get flaky and itchy.

When you apply CBD cream for dry skin, the active ingredient (read CBD) penetrates through the skin’s layers and interacts with receptors in the skin to bring about several effects. The chemical compound has anti-inflammatory properties that help soothe the skin by alleviating swelling and redness caused by constant itching. It also influences the breaking down of lipids in the sebaceous glands, which prompts natural oil production.

Topical application is the most popular way of using CBD for skin issues. However, if you prefer a more traditional approach, you can purchase CBD-rich flowers and the best hemp wraps and roll your blunts. Or you may put a few drops of cannabidiol into your food or drink.

How to Use CBD for Skin Care

If you are wondering how to use CBD in your skincare regime, cannabidiol is available in multiple forms with a broad array of application methods, such as:

● Inhalation: You can either smoke by dabbing, using a vape pen, or with a diffuser.

● Oral delivery: You can ingest a few drops of CBD oil or opt for products infused with CBD oil or concentrate like edibles.

● Topical application, where you put cannabidiol on the skin in the form of balms, lotions, massage oil, and CBD transdermal patches

Legal Stand of CBD Oil

After years of legislative battles, rallies, and demonstrations, the debate around using cannabidiol continues. In the US, the FDA is yet to formally endorse the use of CBD cream for dry skin and other conditions like eczema.

At the state level, the rules and regulations vary. Some regions have legalized the sale and use of CBD for skin disease and related issues such as itching, swelling, or drying; others haven’t. One may argue that federal law permits one to possess cannabidiol as long as it contains a maximum of 0.3% THC. However, some states are still adamant about embracing any use of CBD oil, and you may get arrested.

Always be aware of the region’s laws you will be buying or using CBD for the skin. Legislative debates are still ongoing in most parts of the world; therefore, exercise caution, especially when traveling.

Word of Caution

Beware of online sellers as not all are legitimate. Conduct a bit of research and use referrals and recommendations to find a credible place to buy CBD for skincare. And if you have a pre-existing skin condition like atopic dermatitis or eczema, first consult with your doctor or dermatologist.

Confirm if any medication you are on is compatible with CBD. Typically, CBD oil doesn’t have a negative interaction with conventional medicine, but it doesn’t hurt to be sure.

Final Thought

If you wonder how CBD helps skin affected by prolonged use of alcohol-based sanitizers, try our CBD cream for dry skin. It helps your skin to rejuvenate by shedding off the dry skin and produce natural body oils.

You may as well make CBD-infused hand sanitizer at home and forgo the store-bought ones altogether. The Internet is an excellent place to source for a formula.

Do you have any questions or comments? Let us know in the comment section below.

Author’s Bio: Rachel Hudson has more than two decades of experience as a chiropractor. She regularly employs conventional medicine’s combined benefits with natural products like CBD for both pain relief and healing ability. Having grown up with a mother who makes handmade skincare products, Ms. Hudson plans to launch a CBD-inspired product line to show how plant-based natural cosmetic products are viable for skin-related conditions. She loves to spend time with her husband and two labrador retrievers.

