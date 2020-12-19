INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















VIENNA, AUSTRIA — The Miss Europe Directorate named Serbian-born Isidora Bogdanović Miss Europe 2020.

This 19-year-old beauty graduated from law school, and she told Diva Magazine, her big life goal is the Faculty of Political Sciences. In addition to popular psychology, which she adores and enjoys reading, Bogdanovic is fluent in English, and she plans a course to improve her Spanish.

A former athlete in her native Serbia, Bogdanovic played volleyball for six years, and she can definitely thank the sport for her athletic, toned and firm figure many women dream of. During her downtime during COVID, she continued to maintain her fit figure in the gym.

Thanks to her stunning combination of curves, beauty and brains, this beautiful young lady will adorn many world covers, as well as billboards in the very near future—if not soon.

