Even in the best of times, working can be a relentlessly stressful experience – much less during an active pandemic. The last 18 months have proven stressful across a number of areas, with work being among the most prominent. Dealing with unreasonable demands from bosses and clients and navigating workplace politics while trying to weather a once-in-a-century pandemic has proven tremendously frustrating for countless members of the workforce. So, if you’ve been looking for effective ways to manage job stress and keep a level head during this unprecedented time, consider the following pointers.

Clearly Communicate Safety Concerns

If you don’t feel safe in your place of business, it’s important that you make these concerns known to the relevant parties. For example, if people with whom you work refuse to get vaccinated or take any other common-sense precautions against the novel coronavirus, you shouldn’t feel compelled to simply suck it up and place your safety at risk. If any bosses or coworkers are actively making the workplace less safe, request that you be allowed to work remotely. Even if you’re powerless to change other people’s reckless behavior, you can at least remove yourself from harm’s way. Negligent coworkers not only represent a danger to your safety, but also the safety of the people you live with and those you interact with outside of work.





Continue Remote Work Indefinitely

It’s easy to see why so many members of the workforce have come to embrace remote work. For one thing, telecommuting provides you with a greater degree of control over your own schedule. While you still have to work against deadlines and stay on top of various assignments, operating from the safety of home can make your work experience considerably less stressful. In fact, a significant number of workers like remote work so much that they’d rather quit their jobs than return to the way things used to be.

Most importantly, remote work helps protect you and your family members from COVID-19 and can effectively slow the spread of the virus. So, if you or anyone with whom you cohabitate suffers from a compromised immune system or is vulnerable to COVID-19 for any other reason, you’d do well to continue working remotely indefinitely. Even if you’re not immuno compromised or considered a high-risk individual, it’s important to remember that the novel coronavirus has killed a sizable number of perfectly healthy people. So, if you have any reservations whatsoever about returning to the office, request to have your remote work period extended.

Seek Counseling

Even outside of an active pandemic, mental health is vitally important – and regarding it as an afterthought can have far-reaching consequences. Additionally, with job stress at all-time highs, there’s never been a more crucial period to seek counseling, therapy or other forms of mental healthcare. The right mental health professional will help you manage and reduce work-related stress and provide you with a bevy of convenient coping tools for future problems. If you feel unsafe attending in-person sessions, you’ll be pleased to learn that many doctors are now providing clients with remote services for no additional cost.

Indulge in Relaxing Hobbies

Indulging in relaxing hobbies can be the perfect way to unwind and recharge after a stressful day at the office. Meditation, reading and assorted creative outlets are just a few of the soothing pastimes that can help dispel work-related stress. Furthermore, people who live in states where recreational cannabis use is legal should consider experimenting with strains that are effective at relieving stress. You may also want to look into cannabigerol (CBG) products. This cannabinoid can be found in a variety of oils, creams and gummies. If you have any questions – for example, “Is CBG legal?” – don’t hesitate to get in touch with your nearest dispensary.

Many people regard work as the most stressful part of their lives – and frankly, it isn’t hard to see why. Most jobs entail getting up at uncomfortably early hours, suffering through congested commutes, dealing with cumbersome office politics and contending with unmanageable workloads. Unsurprisingly, many of the most stressful aspects of working have been exacerbated by the onset of COVID-19. That being the case, anyone dealing with enhanced job stress would do well to get on top of the problem and put the tips discussed above to good use.

