Although skin changes affect your entire body, the face is often the first feature to show signs of aging. The skin is prone to changes over time due to natural processes like aging, which cause undesirable effects such as wrinkles and loose, saggy skin. As you advance in age, you may also notice a difference in your face contours during your younger years and at your current age. Fortunately, with the help of the best Peoria oculofacial plastic surgeon, you can achieve tighter and younger-looking skin after undergoing a facelift.

What is a facelift?





It is a cosmetic surgical procedure used to minimize the appearance of age-related problems such as folds and wrinkles on your skin, giving you a younger-looking appearance. As you grow older, your skin may sag along the jawline and alter the shape of your face. During a facelift or rhytidectomy, the surgeon creates a youthful face contour by pulling back the skin on each side of the face and getting rid of excess tissue. Most specialists recommend combining a facelift with a neck lift or platysmaplasty to avoid a mismatch of appearance between your face and neck after surgery. Although a facelift makes your skin tighter, it does not address other problems like sunburns and hyperpigmentation. You may need other cosmetic processes like laser resurfacing to eliminate such flaws.

Preparing for a facelift

As with any surgical procedure, initial consultation with your surgeon is necessary. During the consultation, your doctor will review your medical history and inquire on:

· Previous surgeries (cosmetic and non-cosmetic).

· Past and current medical conditions.

· History of smoking, drug, and alcohol intake.

This may include asking for recent medical records from your doctor and consulting with a specialist if the surgeon questions your ability to undergo surgery. You may need to provide your surgeon with a list of names and dosages of medication you are on, including dietary supplements, herbal remedies, prescription drugs, and over-the-counter drugs.

A facial examination is also performed to determine the suitable surgical option for you by checking the shape of your face, bone structure, skin quality, and fat distribution. The surgeon also takes close-up images of certain features on your face that will be used for comparison after surgery. Here is where the surgeon asks about your expectations for the outcome and helps you understand what the procedure can and cannot address.

Possible complications after a facelift

Various complications can arise from facelift surgery, which can be managed with appropriate medication and care. Although rare, it is possible to suffer permanent complications which significantly alter your facial appearance. Examples of the risks involved include:

· Scarring. During surgery, the surgeon makes an incision to pull or stretch your skin. These incisions are usually permanent but concealed by your hairline.

· Hematoma. Blood may collect beneath your skin, causing swelling and pressure. This is the most common complication after a facelift surgery that most patients may develop within 24 hours after the procedure.

· Hair loss. You may temporarily or permanently lose your hair around the incision sites.

· Nerve injury. Although a rare occurrence, damage to the nerves can affect sensation and muscle movement, resulting in an uneven facial expression. You may need surgery to improve this condition.

If you are unhappy with your facial appearance, schedule a consultation with your Arizona Ocular & Facial Plastic Surgery surgeon.

