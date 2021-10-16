Do you know 70% of your immune system comes from the stomach? That means that the health of your digestive system plays a vital role in maintaining your health and wellness. Digestive problems are common, affecting about 60 to 70 million people in the United States.

It is essential to ensure gastrointestinal health to enhance and support its functions in the body. The best GI doctors led by Dr. Pothuri provide extensive care for various gastrointestinal issues. Schedule your consultation today to learn more.





Bharat Pothuri, MD, FACG, is a board-certified gastroenterologist and works alongside a team of professionals to offer the best care possible to their patients. They treat various gastrointestinal conditions, including;

Constipation

You are likely to experience constipation at some point. Constipation is among the most common problems people complain about at GastroDoxs.

It involves having less or more bowel movements than what is expected. There is no appointed time to have a bowel movement; however, there might be a problem when it does not occur for more than three days to have one.

The most common signs of constipation include

Vomiting

Overly tough or small stools

Straining for bowel movements

Swollen or painful belly

A feeling of an incomplete bowel movement

Dr. Pothuri advises you to visit the health practice when experiencing the above symptoms for diagnosis and treatments.

Irritable bowel syndrome

Irritable bowel syndrome is among the most common gastrointestinal disorders in the world. The condition affects the large intestine causing diarrhea, constipation, pain, abdominal cramps, gas, and bloating.

Though it is normal to experience the above symptoms, it is advisable to contact your provider when the symptoms persist.

Irritable bowel syndrome may not be a serious condition, but it can affect your daily routine. However, the symptoms may be an indication of a more severe problem.

You can manage the disease at home by avoiding its triggers. The most common food triggers for irritable bowel syndrome include

Milk

Broccoli

Beans

Cabbage

Chocolate

Spices

Minimizing your stress levels and getting enough sleep can also relieve the symptoms of the condition.

Colon cancer

You are likely to get colon cancer when you have family members with the disease. The genetic component is among the most common causes of colon cancer. High fat and low fiber diets may also increase your risk of the disease.

Other factors that increase your risk for colon cancer include:

Obesity

Sedentary lifestyle

Inflammatory intestinal conditions

Old age

African-American descent

Dr. Pothuri offers a comprehensive diagnosis using colonoscopy to determine the stage of the disease and develop a successful treatment plan.

When colon cancer is at an early stage, minimally invasive surgery may provide excellent results.

Abdominal pain

Abdominal pain may seem normal in your daily life, but when the pain persists, it is best to contact or visit GatroDoxs.

You should contact your health provider when the abdominal pain is severe and sharp. Some of the factors that can lead to abdominal pain include;

Food allergies

Gallstones

Appendicitis

Endometriosis

Food poisoning

Gas

Irritable bowel syndrome

Dr. Pothuri uses various tests such as colonoscopy, endoscopy, MRI, ultrasound, and X-ray to evaluate the cause of your pain.

Eating healthy diets and drinking a lot of water may help regulate your abdominal pain.

If you have any digestive issues, contact Dr. Pothuri today for treatments.

