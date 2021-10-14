Tragically yesterday Oakland Athletics broadcaster Ray Fosse lost his battle with cancer. Unfortunately ESPN and even a bay area media outlet were immediately called out for the headline that got used. It’s almost not worth repeating, yet here it is. Ray Fosse, MLB catcher bowled over by Pete Rose in All-Star Game and ‘franchise icon’ for Oakland Athletics, dies.

It is absurd that it happened. Fosse deserved better.





One of the best responses though was about Fosse being a two-time all-star and gold glove winner. He also was part of two World Series championship teams. For many he was the voice of A’s baseball.

So it is not surprising that on social media those who knew him have reminisced about him and what he meant to them. Fans are even asking for Oakland’s team president to retire no.10 for Fosse and to put a sign that says “wow” next to the “holy Toledo.”

One has to wonder how any media outlet especially major ones like ESPN could not do better. Fosse was one of the best broadcasters in Major League Baseball history. Simply put to those who ran the headline, do better!

Here’s a look at the reaction on social media.

These headlines from @ap_sports and @espn about Ray Fosse is a complete shame. https://t.co/VFCugn1ykh — Tucker Seal (@Tseal14) October 14, 2021

@espn do a better fuggin job on Ray Fosse. He was an all star and a two time World Series champ. So when Pete Rose passes will the headline read Former Gambler passes away? — J. Kirk (@CptKrk1313) October 14, 2021

Listening to @espn radio on the way home just now, & they intro a story about Ray Fosse passing away by playing the audio of Pete Rose ending his career. Why not focus on his legendary broadcasting career & being an all around great guy? So insulting. — Tom (@TWALTZ) October 14, 2021

Really @ktvu that’s really the best headline you could use for Ray Fosse…sad to see a well respected station for news becoming such an absolute joke here lately https://t.co/5nk0RUVTk3 — Will MacNeil (@RFWill149) October 14, 2021

