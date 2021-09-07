ICP-MS is used in virtually every discipline where inorganic analytical support is needed. This includes environmental, medical, biological, geological, and nutritional studies. However, the most crucial benefit of ICM-MS in quantitative analysis, essential in most fields of application, is the significant gain in accuracy and precision that can be obtained using isotope dilution mass spectrometry. During the process, stable isotopes of an element are analyzed and added as internal standards. In this respect, there is an increasing interest in using ICP MS instruments directly connected to capillary electrophoresis for the evaluation and analysis of toxicological interest elements.

Here Are The Two Primary Selection Criteria You Can Use In Your Evaluation Process





Usability

In many applications, analytical performance is a very crucial consideration when determining what instrument to buy. Nevertheless, most tools used today are run by technical-level experts. They often have had some experience using trace-element techniques, including atomic absorption spectroscopy. Still, there is no way they could be considered a specialist in using the ICP-MS instrument. So, a system’s usability factors may be competing with its analytical performance as the most crucial selection criteria. That is especially if the application doesn’t require the optimum detection capability.

While usability is the user’s eye, there are a few key considerations that you require to address. They include:

Easy of operation, both method development and routine operation.

Compatibility with sampling trappings.

Routine maintenance frequency.

Application and technical support.

Training courses.

Installation needs.

Ease Of Operation

First, you need to decide the operator’s skill level who is going to operate the instrument. If the operator is a PhD holder, then perhaps ease of operation isn’t such a vital aspect. However, suppose the device will be operated in a strong workload setting and potentially be used around the clock. In that case, there is a more likelihood that the operators will have less qualification. Therefore, you should determine how easy the software is to run and how similar it is to other trace-elements techniques applied in your lab. Ease of use will impact the time it takes to train an individual to use the instrument thoroughly.

Another thing to consider is if the person who operates the instrument on a routine basis is the same individual creating the methods. Appropriate method development is critical since it impacts your data quality. Thus, it usually needs more expertise than just running routine procedures.

If you want to get the best ICP MS instruments for your application need, be ready to invest a few months evaluating the marketplace. But most importantly, don’t forget to prioritize the kinds of samples you analyze. Be keen to take the evaluation in the direction you need to go and not where the vendor wants to take it.

In addition, remember that it is a highly competitive marketplace, and your venture is crucial to all ICP-MS vendors. You might be pulled in different directions by your colleagues, external individuals advising you, and vendors who want to control your choice.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

