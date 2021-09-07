If you would like your child to be less bored whilst they have to stay indoors, you may already have heard of soft play, especially since more parents are opting to create their very own soft playrooms for their kids. But giving your child a soft play area does more than release them from boredom. Soft play can offer several distinct benefits, and improving your child’s motor skills and cognitive growth is just the tip of the iceberg. So how can soft play benefit your child? Here’s what you need to know.

Solve problems and adapt

Being in a soft play area gives children a unique chance to solve problems and adapt. This new and exciting environment can stimulate their curiosity and senses, and it provides them with an opportunity to solve problems. Furthermore, soft play environments allow children to experiment and get creative, as they can engage in make-believe scenarios and adapt to their surroundings.





Enhance creativity

Soft play equipment and toys can enhance your child’s creativity. Indoor soft play equipment for the home is now easily accessible, and you can choose from a range of equipment that includes motor skill toys (slides, balance beams and boards, stairs, and tunnels) as well as flooring and even interactive panels you can set up on the walls. With all these toys and equipment within reach, you can encourage children’s creativity, and their brains can become engaged with what’s around them, allowing them to come up with different play scenarios. For example, a soft play area is brilliant for storytelling activities; a fort, tunnel, or playhouse can add to children’s sensory imaginings and experiences.

Improve communication

With a soft play environment, children’s vocabulary can improve, and they have a chance to communicate better. For instance, children can start describing the actions they are doing in the soft play area, whether it’s pushing or pulling or sliding and so on. Since soft playrooms are also all about texture, children can have no difficulty describing various textures, like soft, smooth, and rough.

Better motor skills

Without a doubt, spending time in a soft play area can improve children’s motor skills and contribute to their development. Children can practice a whole range of movements, whether climbing, sliding, crawling, stepping, rolling, or jumping, all without becoming injured. In addition, if your soft play area features good lighting, it can offer more enhanced sensory input so children can adequately move, play, and, more importantly, learn. And with the proper movements, children’s language and speech skills can also improve, further supporting them once they are old enough to go to school.

In the soft playroom, children are encouraged to push and pull, squeeze, throw, and squish the soft play toys and equipment, and it’s not just a fun activity for them – it can also strengthen and emphasise their tactile development.

A chance to stay active and sleep better

If children spend even just a few minutes each day in their soft play area, they can stay active and exercise. They can explore the area as much as they want and discover every piece of soft play toy or equipment. And since they are more active, the result is better sleep as well.

