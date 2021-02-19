Los Angeles, February 19, 2021 — “First Lesson,” the second installment of Eva Lanska’s hit new love-themed Web series Motek will have its world premiere on It’s A Short https://itsashort.com on Sunday, February 21, 2021 at 6 PM PST/9 PM EST, followed by a Q&A with Lanska and reporters Jackie Lewis and Steve Sievers of Bionic Buzz/Jackie Lewis Media, and a special screening of Lanska’s award-winning short Okay, Mum.

Motek (the term of endearment ‘sweetheart’ in Hebrew) is a love story set in London during the pandemic, and is comprised of a series of short vignettes featuring the logline “the more perfect the couple, the more terrifying their secrets from each other are.”

David (Max Katz) is a young talented guitar teacher. He grew up in an Orthodox family and honors Jewish traditions. Evelyn (Ellinor Persdotter) is a young independent feminist woman who came to London from Sweden to pursue her career. She lives a socially active and vibrant life where no one is attached to anyone. They spend one night together. The two are very different, but they share a common passion for music. Can love conquer their deep contradictions?

“I created and made Motek during COVID-19,” comments Lanska. “The desire to love, to be loved and to find true love are universal themes, and I believe the story will resonate with audiences worldwide. We’re all going through this pandemic together, and I am delighted to share my short series with viewers on It’s A Short.”

Lanska directed and wrote the series. The project’s credits include editor Rob Ward, director of photography Dan Parkes, and casting director Matthew Bailey. Music by Ed Watkins.

The First Lesson (Episode 2) Trailer: https://vimeo.com/501245953

Lanska recently announced her first drama feature I Am Not An Actress, inspired by the public life and animal rights advocacy of French personality and activist Brigitte Bardot. She is currently in negotiations with major film production companies in the United States and Europe to finance and distribute the film.

Eva Lanska is a London-based director and screenwriter. After graduating from the London Film Academy, Lanska has focused on producing both documentary and fiction films. She has directed several award-winning films recognized throughout Europe and America.