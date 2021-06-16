The investment casting process is a process in which metal is formed by using wax molds. This is also known as the lost wax casting process. The investment casting process is used by people all over the world. This process has been used by the people for the last 5000 years.





Source: Dawang casting foundry.

People have been using different waxes in the process. Bee wax was the first wax used in the investment casting process. However, modern people use modern waxes to complete the process. Different alloys were also used to make patterns. Lhd machine in mining is also a popular application of investment steel casting. People are more convinced about the investment steel casting process because of versatility, accuracy, and repeatability.

Working of steel investment casting process

The investment casting process includes a few steps. The below-mentioned steps combine to proceed with the process. The details of the steps involved in investment steel casting are mentioned below.

1. Create the pattern

The first step involved in the investment casting process is the creation of a pattern. A pattern is to be created. People use wax to create the pattern. The pattern is created having the same details as in the finished object. However, there is an allowance for shrinking or thermal contraction. Learn more about casting at Dawang Casting.

2. Mounting of the wax patterns and creating the tree

After the pattern is created, it is to be assembled with the rest of the wax components. The wax components are assembled to create a metal delivery system and gate. People might use several was patterns using a single tree to finish the product

3. Manufacturing of mold shell

Creating a molded shell is the third step that is involved in the investment steel casting process. In this process, the wax pattern is dipped in ceramic slurry and later on covered with sand. The wax pattern is left to dry. These two steps are repeated again and again so that you can get a shell of desired thickness. The thickness is determined by the configuration and size of the product. After the ceramic shell is dried completely, it becomes strong enough to sustain molten metal during the process of casting.

4. Removing wax

Steam autoclave is used to melt the majority of the wax. The whole assembly is put in a steam autoclave, and the wax is melt. The rest of the wax particles left on the assembly are burnt in a furnace. The high temperature of the whole process increases the stability and strength of ceramic material. Moreover, high heat also minimizes the reaction that might happen during pouring.

5. Melting and casting

Metal casting is created by preheating the mold to a certain temperature, and then the mold is filled with molten metal. Every type of alloy can be produced by using an investment casting process. Vacuum melting and air melting both can be used depending upon the alloy.

6. Knockout operation

The last step involved in this process is the cooling of casting. After the casting is cooled enough, the mold shell is broken and removed. Runners and gates are also removed. Some final steps, such as machining, grinding, or sandblasting, might be required for the final finishing of the products.

