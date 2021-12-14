Everything to know about Knives

Knives were one of the first tools that humans invented in the stone age and they are still being used today. Knives have a lot of different uses and differentiate in shape, size, and other characteristics based on uses only. Knives are generally used for preparing and eating food. Some knives, on the other hand, may be used for carving, hunting, and other things.

There is a big community of knife enthusiasts who all are interested in knives and how to design knives on their own. If you are one of those enthusiasts or are just here to get into the nitty-gritty of knives, then you might want to keep reading. Here is everything that you need to know about knives.





Different parts of a knife blade

As you might have figured out, a knife is made from combining different constituent parts into one. However, the parts that we will tell you might differ in different types of knives. Many knives use various parts to provide that type of knife with its shape or cutting quality or both. So, let’s dissect a knife for its main parts, pun intended:

Tang

If you’ve ever seen a naked knife i.e without a safe handle, then you must’ve seen an extended part of the knife that is placed inside the handle. That metal extension embedded inside the knife handle is known as Tang.

Heel

The widest part of a knife is known as the Heel. It is present on most knives but can be missing on certain types of knives. The heel is present in front of the handle. It is located at the end of the knife to enable better control during cutting, carving, etc.

Bolster

The bolster is also located right in front of the handle but for very different reasons. The bolster is included in knives right alongside heels. The location of Bolster is such due to it being the thickest part of the blade and hence, can save your fingers from coming in contact with the heel. Bolster helps safeguard people from getting injured.

Spine

As you might’ve guessed from the name of the part, the Spine is there to maintain the structural integrity of the blade. Opposite to the blade’s cutting edge contains the spine. The general belief is that the thicker the spine the more it makes the blade sturdy.

Edge

The part of the blade which comes to a single point is known as the Edge. Edge is the sharpest part of the blade, and whatever’s indeed used is of the knife will be accomplished by this part only.

Point

The area where the top and bottom of the edge meet is known as the Point. The point is a sharp part and is there to use the knife for poking holes.

Tip

There is a lot of confusion between the tip and the point even among enthusiasts. The tip is the part of the edge that is closest to the point. This part of the knife is used for detailed cutting or cutting that requires delicacy.

