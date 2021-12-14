Things Stopping You From Losing Weight

Weight loss can both be a complicated process and simple process as there are a lot of factors accounting for it. What happens is when you try to lose weight, your body fights back. Due to this the process of losing weight might dampen quite a lot. At the beginning of the journey, most people lose weight quite fast and then, the weight loss slows down or stops altogether.

If you think you are doing all the right things and still can’t lose weight, then this might be the guide for you. The reason might be one of the following reasons we are about to give. They will help you answer the question, “Why can’t I lose weight?”.





Losing weight without realizing it

This happens with quite a lot of people. As we mentioned, losing weight can be a complicated process. Even if the weighing scale is showing the same weight for quite a few weeks now, it doesn’t mean that you’re not losing any fat. If you are doing weight training as well, then it is possible that your fat is getting converted into muscles, which is the reason your weight remains the same but your body is still improving.

So, if you are stuck at the same weight for 2-3 weeks, it’s not a matter of concern. If you are seeing your muscles develop and seeing your body improve, then it is a very good sign. Converting fat into muscles is what most people should aim for, and your body is doing that for you.

Not tracking your diet

You should know that diet is the most important thing you have to keep in check while losing weight. It happens with a lot of people that they are not aware of what they are eating and how much they’re eating. If you are losing weight, then your trainer must have asked you to go on a calorie deficit. This helps in burning fat at a quicker rate.

Keeping track of what you eat has shown incredible results. Even studies have proven that people who consistently keep track of what they’re eating and its quantity as well, lose weight at a much quicker pace than people who don’t. So, if you find yourself stuck at the same weight for too long, try to see if your diet is the thing that is causing it.

Not eating protein

Protein is considered to be one of the most important nutrients for losing weight. Eating a healthy amount of protein can boost your metabolism and hence, allow you to eat low amounts of calories each day. It can also solve the bad habit of snacking by drastically reducing the cravings and desire of eating in small intervals.

Try to incorporate a healthy amount of protein into your diet. Check with your dietician if your diet has enough protein for your program to work efficiently.

Conclusion

Apart from this, not lifting weights, binge eating, not doing cardio can all be the cause of not losing weight. If you have everything that we mentioned in check, then you might want to consult with your dietician or trainer and they might be able to pinpoint the problem.

