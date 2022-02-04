It’s well known that the market for electric vehicles, and particularly electric cars, has been expanding for years, not only in the United States but also in several countries worldwide and it’s likely to continue on this path. As more people are choosing to buy an electric vehicle instead of a gas-powered one, the request for EV chargers has increased. Therefore, the EV charging companies that offer those chargers have also grown.





Of those EV charging companies, many offer the installation of Level 2 chargers, but there are also several that install numerous DC fast chargers. Those are the fastest chargers that exist in the EV charging market.

Don’t worry, we’ll tell you a bit more about the different types of EV chargers, so you’ll know which one works best for your vehicle. But in the meantime, did you wonder which are the best electric charging station companies? Let’s see.

The best existing EV charging station companies

With rising temperatures not only during the summer but also throughout the year, as well as natural catastrophes becoming more and more violent, it’s clear that climate change is a fact. That’s why environmental awareness has grown in recent decades.

In this scenario, the governments of numerous countries have focused on reducing the emission of toxic gasses into the environment. To do so, they’ve implemented a variety of policies, such as tax reductions for businesses who decide to become EV charging stations, and benefits for drivers who choose to go electric. EV charging companies are also expanding and offering numerous benefits to businesses who decide to become charging points.

Amongst the most valued EV charging station companies, we find:

EVCS. It is a found-and-based in the U.S. company. They’ve got more than 1500 chargers across the country, with almost half of them being DC fast chargers, the fastest on the EV charging market.

Also, they’ve designed a mobile app that provides drivers with the easiest way of finding the closest charger, as well as subscribing to a monthly plan that lets them recharge their EV’s battery as many times as needed in one month, for a flat fee.

Webasto Group. Among cooling, heating, and ventilation systems, this German company also offers EV charging stations. They’re mostly located in Europe, with a presence in more than 50 countries.

Efacec. A Portuguese enterprise that not only focuses on EV charging solutions, but also on automation and transportation in general. They’ve developed many charging stations and are always looking forward to installing more public charging stations.

A bit more info on EV chargers

There are three types of electric car chargers available on the market: Level 1, Level 2, and Level 3, also known as DCFC or DC fast chargers.

Level 1 chargers are most commonly found in residential areas, since when you buy an EV, it comes with one of these chargers. They are functional for people who do not use their vehicle too much because they take more than 24 hours to charge their battery. In that case, people usually leave their cars charging the entire night.

On the other hand, both Level 2 and DCFCs are usually found in public stations. An L2 can charge a battery in about 8 hours, while a DCFC can charge in less than 60 minutes.

The type of charger to use will depend on the electric vehicle owned, and the batteries it includes.

All included, it is best to choose the EV charging company that offers you great advantages and practicality. For example, EVCS not only offers you a high number of EV charging stations, but also has an app that tells you which one of them is nearest. In addition, you can opt for a pay-as-you-go method or an annual subscription.

