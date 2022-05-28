Purchasing a home warranty for your water heater can be beneficial. It can cover repairs and replacements when a manufacturer or builder warranty doesn’t. Moreover, a home warranty can extend the functionality of your water heaters if it breaks down due to a fault in the system. Read on to learn more about home warranties for water heaters.

Costs

When extending the functionality of your water heater, you should keep in mind that some of these modifications can be costly. These include the installation of additional venting pipes, solder, pipe thread compound, and water or gas piping and connectors. In addition, additional labor costs are usually associated with these projects, as they can be difficult to access. Below are some of the common costs involved with extending the functionality of a water heater.





Installing new gas lines can cost about $350 to $500. Adding a new vent for gas exhaust may cost another $100 to 600. The cost of installing new electrical wiring is between $150 and $200. An electrical panel upgrade might cost up to $2,500. In comparison, tank insulation blankets can cost $20 and $50 to install. Utility companies may offer rebates on the cost of these modifications. In addition, some homeowners can extend the functionality of their water heaters for free by rerouting water lines.

Requirements

The water heater must be installed in a space with a four-foot ceiling height and pass through an opening at least twenty-two inches wide by thirty-two inches tall to meet the requirement. New construction and additions require the water heater to meet certain requirements. However, alterations to existing structures are not subject to the same standards.

Fuel-burning water heaters must be provided with sufficient combustion air. The equipment must be vented to an outside air source to ensure adequate combustion air. If the water heater is installed in an attic, the attic space must be connected outside through a permanently screened opening. The opening must be at least six inches in diameter and ten feet away from the nearest return air inlet.

Coverage

You may not realize it, but a home warranty plan can cover water heaters, too. Even if you don’t use your water heater often, it’s important to know that it’s covered if it breaks down. You can take advantage of this type of coverage when your water heater breaks down because your warranty company will send a technician to diagnose the problem for you. The service call fee is usually around $75 to $125.

If you want to extend the warranty on your water heater, you can purchase an extended warranty. Although these plans cover only parts, they don’t always cover labor. A home warranty is an excellent option if your water heater breaks down often, but you might want to opt for a home warranty plan if it is too expensive. These plans cover most essential home systems and appliances, including water heaters, and they often cover more than just your water heater.

Costs for repairs

Whether you’re replacing a heating element, repairing a leaky tank, or want to make sure that your water heater works properly, you can find the cost of repairs for water-heater repairs on the Homewyse website. The estimates provided are not substitutes for written quotes from reputable trade professionals. Before hiring someone to do the work for you, protect your home’s materials and components by adequately protecting them.

Some problems can be easily fixed yourself. A blown pilot light, for example, can be fixed at home for about $50. But if you’re not sure how to fix this problem, a plumber will charge $200 or more. Another problem with water heaters is the temperature control thermostat. Replacing the thermostat can save you between $60 and $150. Fortunately, it’s relatively simple to replace the thermostat, and anyone can do it. First, you’ll need a continuity tester (available at any hardware store for less than $10).

Extension of warranty

An extension of warranty for water heaters is a good way to ensure that your new tank is covered under the manufacturer’s warranty. If the original tank fails within the warranty term, a Public Service Electric and Gas (PSE&G) contractor will replace it. The warranty does not cover permit costs if you purchased your tank online. If your water heater malfunctions during the warranty term, you should contact a certified HVAC contractor for assistance.

You can purchase an extended warranty directly from the manufacturer to extend the warranty. Although it is not necessary, an extension of the warranty can save you money on repairs. Some warranties cover parts but do not cover labor. A home warranty will protect essential parts of a water heater and normal wear and tear. Getting an annual service contract can also protect several other systems in your home. Contact a company that offers these plans to determine if an extension of warranty for water heaters is suitable for your home.

