The no-code philosophy is to shorten or completely eliminate the gap between testers and developers. Testers are software experts in their own right, and no-code testing gives them more voice in shaping testing activities.

What are No code automation tools?





No code automation tools is the next iteration of test automation. It refers to the idea of eliminating the need for programming altogether during test automation.

With more and more companies looking to bring their software products to market, it is becoming more important than ever for these organizations to think about how they can scale their development teams. One way of doing this is by automating test processes with tools. By using no code test automation, developers are freed up from writing tests, which allows them to focus on delivering the features that your customers want most. In this article, let us understand the 3 ways that help us get started with no code.

For a variety of reasons, organizations inevitably choose codeless automation tool to implement and enhance test automation. While test automation obstacles differ slightly by industry and by company, the majority of issues may be boiled down to three main areas: Time, skills, and resources. And this hugely paves way for no code test automation!

3 Ways to get started with no code test automation:

Begin with a basic smoke test: Don’t overdo it. Start with simple and repeatable codeless automation tests, especially if you don’t currently have an automation suite in place. Starting with smoke tests and regression testing is a wonderful way to go. These tests should also be atomic, or separate from other tests. It is prevalent that enterprises with scripted automation suites replace predictable scripted tests with codeless tests on a regular basis. So it is better to use a codeless automation tool, which encourages repeatable use, instead of wasting time maintaining a written test you don’t require. Prepare the app: It’s much easier to design for test automation from the start – and gain everyone’s buy-in – than it is to retrofit codeless automation. Begin with the planning stages so that developers may create an app that is easier to automate. The following are some characteristics of automation-friendly apps:

data that is static

coding items that can be identified

less logic that is conditional

easy to construct

Break your tests into modules: The reusability of test components is one of the advantages of codeless automation. Use the building blocks of tests you’ve already built instead of programming large, end-to-end tests. For example, rather than reprogramming logins and saving details, you might include tests that validate logins and saved details in a test for a checkout flow.

Conclusion: As the complexity of applications that you are testing grows, so does the need for automation. Organizations are leveraging no code mobile test automation and no code web automation nowadays which ensures speedy delivery and smooth upgrades. Writing no code test automation can be challenging, but it is possible! Follow these simple steps to get started with no code test automation. These steps help organizations enhance test coverage, mature their automation suites fast, and release confidently – and on time – when used in conjunction with scripted test automation and manual testing.

