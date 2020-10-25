Falcons vs Lions Live Streaming NFL Week 7 game Free on Reddit NFL Football

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Watch Falcons vs. Lions: TV channel, live stream info, start time. How to watch Falcons vs. Lions football game. The Detroit Lions hope to string together back-to-back wins this weekend when they take on the Atlanta Falcons at 1:00 p.m. EDT on Sunday, Oct. 25. Here are all the ways to follow the game.

Who’s Playing

Detroit @ Atlanta

Current Records: Detroit 2-3; Atlanta 1-5

What to Know

The Atlanta Falcons will be playing at home against the Detroit Lions at 1 p.m. ET Sunday. These two teams might be coming in a bit winded after having run the length of the field multiple times in their most recent games.

Atlanta strolled past the Minnesota Vikings with points to spare last week, taking the game 40-23. Atlanta QB Matt Ryan was slinging it as he passed for four TDs and 371 yards on 40 attempts.

Special teams collected 16 points for the Falcons. K Younghoe Koo delivered a perfect 4-for-4 game.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between Detroit and the Jacksonville Jaguars last week was still a pretty decisive one as Detroit wrapped it up with a 34-16 victory on the road. Among those leading the charge for Detroit was RB D’Andre Swift, who rushed for two TDs and 116 yards on 14 carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Swift has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season. Swift’s sharp performance also set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

This next matchup is expected to be close, with Atlanta going off at just a 1.5-point favorite. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last week might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

The wins brought the Falcons up to 1-5 and the Lions to 2-3. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Atlanta is worst in the NFL in touchdowns allowed, with 18 on the season. Detroit has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the third most rushing yards allowed per game in the league, having given up 170.3 on average. It’s possible one of these Achilles’ heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium — Atlanta, Georgia

TV: FOX

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $52.19

Odds

The Falcons are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Lions, according to the latest NFL odds.

Bettors have moved against the Falcons slightly, as the game opened with the Falcons as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Atlanta won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.

Sep 24, 2017 – Atlanta 30 vs. Detroit 26

Live streaming: Fans can watch local and primetime games FOR FREE on their phone and tablet devices through Yahoo! Sports. Links to watch become available once the game begins.

Pregame show: Before the game, watch the Detroit Lions Pregame Show presented by Henry Ford Health System on DetroitLions.com, the Detroit Lions Mobile App, Facebook and Youtube. Tori Petry and Anthony Bellino host LIVE from Ford Field at 11:45 a.m. The show includes player warmups, starting lineups, keys to the game, inactives, Tim Twentyman’s opponent breakdown, fantasy football advice and more.

Postgame show: Watch Lions Postgame Live presented by Priority Health immediately following the conclusion of this week’s game on DetroitLions.com, the Detroit Lions Mobile App, Facebook and Youtube. Hosted by Tori Petry and Lions Legend T.J Lang, the show includes live press conferences, reactions from the coach and quarterback, instant analysis and more.

LISTEN LIVE

Local radio broadcast: 760 | WJR-AM

Play-by-play: Dan Miller

Color commentary: Lomas Brown

PLAY ALONG IN THE DETROIT LIONS MOBILE APP

Lions Bingo: Back by popular demand, Lions Bingo presented by BetMGM, returns for the 2020 season. Set your board, watch the game, and win! A BINGO earns you one entry into the monthly prize drawing, an ARCH BINGO earns you three entries into the drawing, and a BLACKOUT BINGO earns you five entries into the drawing. But wait, if you are the first player to achieve a blackout bingo, you win the game’s grand prize courtesy of BetMGM!

Lions Predict: Put your football knowledge to the test with Lions Predict. How many points will the Lions score this week? Which Lion will lead the team in receiving yards? Will there be a 4th quarter lead change? Answer questions like this for your chance to win! Each weekly winner will receive a $50 Stadium Collection Gift Card and the season-long winner will receive 4 tickets to a future Lions game.

Lions Facemask Face Paint: All of the face paint fun with none of the mess. Try our new selection of facemask filters in 2020. Ever wondered what you’d look like with Coach Patricia’s beard and a pencil behind your ear? How about trying on a Lions helmet? Show your Lions support and share your photos on social media to become a member of #OnePride with Lions Facemask.

