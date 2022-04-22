As a family, we’d always shied away from guns of all kinds, but with the world getting a bit more chaotic recently, we thought that it best to look into some sort of option to protect ourselves. Having spoken to a friend with a bit more experience, they suggested we tried a company called Fin Feather Fur.

When I say we were novices, I mean we didn’t have a clue which way to proceed, as even having looked through their selection, I didn’t have much of an idea what made one option better than another.





So, I reached out to them via their contact form, explaining our situation. They didn’t have a phone number, but after filling it out, it was only about 2 hours before they got back to us.

The P365 from Sig Sauer

Due to the fact that we live in an apartment block and it was just for home defense, the Fin Feather Fur advisor told me that I should consider something that didn’t over-penetrate.

I wasn’t totally sure at the time, but apparently that means that the bullets you fire don’t go through what you’re shooting at and hit something you didn’t mean to hit.

It turns out that our ideal option was something called a Sig Sauer P365, which is a small 9mm firearm that’s as foolproof as they come. Ideal for fools I suppose!

Just Under $500, But Worth It

I already had my FFL license sorted out, so all I had to do was make my purchase from Fin Feather Fur and wait for it to be delivered – which it was in about 3 days. For a price of just under $500, I was expecting good things and I wasn’t disappointed.

After unpacking it, it was clearly well made and of a high quality. It was nice and compact and the dimensions were small enough for it to be easily stored away out of sight in case it was ever needed. We don’t have a safe, but I had an easy-to-reach place that the kids couldn’t possibly get to.

I did have the option to get the Tacpac, but I couldn’t see the point, as I didn’t need a holster (as I wasn’t going to carry outside of the house) and the larger mags weren’t really of interest to me.

Feeling Safe In Our Home Once Again

You’ll notice that I haven’t really gone into the specifics of using the gun I got from Fin Feather Fur and that’s because we only got it to feel safe at home. I’m pleased to be able to say that our purchase has absolutely done that.

I’ve since been down to the range – as has my wife – to get used to using it and we’ve both become proficient at hitting what we’re aiming at. That means that even when I’m not home, I get the peace of mind of knowing that my wife will be able to take care of herself and the kids.

So, in short – if you’re a novice and you’re looking for some sage advice on firearms, try these guys out. I’m sure they’ll hook you up like they did us.

