January may have come and gone, yet it’s not too late to finish a New Year’s Resolution list and put it into action. There is never a wrong time to think about what we want to achieve in the coming year. And as the saying goes, “there’s no time like the present.” Instead of thinking about the negatives in your life that you want to change, focus on things that are optimistic and hopeful. The new year provides a clean slate and a time to put our efforts into personal wellness and stronger interpersonal connections.

Plan Your Child’s Birthday Party Celebration





Planning a child’s birthday party might seem like a funny resolution. When you think about it, the goal is to prioritize those people that are important to you and make them feel special. Seeing that big smile on your child’s face when they’ve had the best birthday ever is an amazing feeling. Creating a wonderful memory that will last a lifetime can seem like an overwhelming task, but with the right tools is can be easy, fun, and stress free. Monique Banks and Ariel Banks Baker are the mother-daughter team that have launched a new online tool aptly named BLUEPRINT. This online service gives you step by step instructions to create a high-energy, exciting, and inclusive birthday. More than two dozen themes have been expertly detailed with instructions that are simple to follow.

Invest in an Outfit to Celebrate Something Special

You might have noticed that the little black dress, once a special occasion staple, is being phased out for something more fun. Donna Leah, founder of Donna Leah Designs, belives that the New Year is all about color. She explains in a recent intervew that people are feeling optimistic and are dressing in festive colors like pinks, blues, and purples. It has been documented that colors can affect your mood, allowing positive energy to flow and negative thoughts to dissipate. What Donna Leah loves most about the color is that there are no perceived rules attached. Her advice is to find a dress that you love and try a color that fits your energy and excitement for celebrating.

Get Fitted for the Right Size Bra

Likely the #1 New Year’s Resolution on people’s lists include more trips to the gym and healthier eating habits. In the meantime, it is a good idea to get fitted for the right size bra. The better you feel, the more likely you are to stick to healthy habits that improve the way you feel. Dora Lau, founder and president of Dora L International, has been seeing high demand for a new type of lingerie called the “all day” bra. An “all day bra” is great for every type of activity that you do, especially if you are working from home. That means that if you’re taking an online yoga class in the morning or going for a brisk walk with your dog in the afternoon, there’s no reason to get changed. New fabric technologies and wireless options offer support and comfort while still providing beautiful styles.

